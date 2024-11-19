Crypto Market Cap Surges to $3 Trillion, Beating Previous ATH from 2011

The cryptocurrency market has seen tremendous growth in 2024, with the total market cap climbing 85.19% since January 1.
According to TradingView, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies, including altcoins and Bitcoin (BTC), hit a new all-time high (ATH) of just over $3 trillion on November 19.
For comparison, the market cap was approximately $1.6 trillion at the start of the year.
The previous ATH of $2.62 trillion was achieved in October 2021. Although the market came close to surpassing this level on March 1, 2024, it peaked at $2.61 trillion, narrowly missing the mark.
Crypto Market Rally Post-US Election
The cryptocurrency market surged following Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, with Bitcoin and several altcoins reaching new ATHs.
Over the past week, some coins have posted gains exceeding 100%, according to CoinGecko.
The biggest gainer was the meme coin Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), which surged by 259.5% in just seven days.
Earlier, PNUT saw a one-day increase of over 300% following news of its listing on Binance. Elon Musk also fueled excitement with a cryptic mention of a meme coin on X (formerly Twitter), further boosting PNUT’s performance.
In second place was MANTRA (OM), which rose by 207% during the same period. This growth was linked to the upcoming GenDrop announcement.
Other notable coins, such as XRP (XRP) and Pepe (PEPE), ranked 6th and 7th in weekly performance, respectively, but both hit new ATHs in the previous week.
Additionally, XRP surpassed $1 for the first time since 2021, while PEPE experienced a significant surge following Coinbase’s hint at listing a meme coin.
If you’re interested in meme coins, there’s another popular coin that is currently making waves on X.
Pepe Unchained is a layer-2 token offering lightning-fast transactions. It claims to be 100x faster than Ethereum, along with reduced gas fees. With a highly successful presale raising nearly $11 million, staking $PEPU allows you to get interesting crypto opportunities.