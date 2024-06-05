Languagesx
Dead by Daylight Developer Behaviour Interactive Lays Off Employees

Key Takeaways

  • Montreal-based Behaviour Interactive, creator of "Dead by Daylight," laid off 95 employees, citing increased competition.
  • The layoffs are part of a strategic restructuring to focus on core strengths and improve corporate structure.
  • The studio continues developing new titles, including "Meet Your Maker" and a "Dead by Daylight" spinoff, despite recent layoffs.

Montreal-based game developer Behaviour Interactive, known for the popular title “Dead by Daylight,” has announced layoffs.

The layoffs affected 95 employees, 70 of whom are based in the Montreal office. The cuts are reportedly part of a strategic restructuring to address growing competition in the gaming industry.

In a press release published on June 4, Behaviour Interactive cited “unprecedented competition” as the main reason for the layoffs, despite the company’s rapid growth from 575 employees to 1,300 over the past five years.

The studio emphasized a renewed focus on its core strengths, including its leading position in horror gaming and its thirty-year history of providing development services.

“To pursue this clarified vision, Behaviour will implement multiple strategic changes to its corporate structure, improving the distinction between its product, production, business development, and marketing resources,” the company stated.

CEO Rémi Racine expressed appreciation for the affected employees, stating:

“While changes to our structure and strategic vision have led to challenging decisions, we are confident that these decisions will position us for continued success. As we begin the next phase of Behaviour’s growth, our commitment to excellence in our products and workplace culture remains steadfast.”

Despite the layoffs, Behaviour Interactive reassured players of the development of “Dead by Daylight.”

According to media reports, the studio continues to work on its upcoming titles, including the base-building shooter “Meet Your Maker” and the single-player “Dead by Daylight” spinoff, “The Casting of Frank Stone,” developed by Supermassive Games.

Layoffs in the Gaming Industry

This round of layoffs is Behaviour Interactive’s second in 2024, following a reduction of 45 employees in January due to “changing market conditions.”

The gaming industry has seen widespread layoffs recently, with major companies like Take-Two Interactive, Sony’s PlayStation, and Square Enix making significant workforce reductions. These layoffs are part of a broader trend affecting the tech industry.

