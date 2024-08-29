Dead by Daylight Spin-off ‘The Casting of Frank Stone’ Releases Free Demo on Steam

Fans of the popular horror franchise Dead by Daylight can now try a demo of its upcoming spin-off, The Casting of Frank Stone.
Developed in collaboration between Supermassive Games, known for their narrative-driven horror experiences, and Behaviour Interactive, the demo is available for free on Steam.
The game is set in the same universe as multiplayer survival horror title Dead by Daylight but takes a different approach, focusing on story and choice-driven gameplay. In the demo, players assume the role of Sam Green, a persistent police officer investigating the mysterious disappearance of a child at the eerie Cedar Hills Steel Mill.
The demo is a prologue to the main game, offering players a peek into the narrative and mechanics, including hidden collectibles and branching choices that influence the story’s outcome.
While the demo takes only about half an hour to complete, it showcases the game’s unsettling atmosphere and choice-based gameplay, encouraging players to replay and explore different paths and decisions. A key feature highlighted is the Cutting Room Floor mechanic, which allows players to revisit key decisions in the story and uncover new paths or missed collectibles.
However, any progress made in the demo will not carry over to the full game, which is set for release on September 3 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This is a common strategy among game studios, allowing players a chance to familiarize themselves with the gameplay mechanics without getting a head start on the main storyline.
All in all, The Casting of Frank Stone promises a fresh narrative approach for fans of Dead by Daylight, blending the chilling ambiance of its predecessor with a more interactive storytelling experience. For those who want a taste of what’s to come, the demo offers a perfect opportunity to dive into the horror early.
In other Dead by Daylight news, Behaviour Interactive laid off 95 employees in June, citing increased competition.