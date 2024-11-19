‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Shatters Records on Disney+

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine continues its record-breaking streak, becoming the most-watched live-action film on Disney+ globally since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The R-rated hit premiered on Disney+ on November 12 and amassed 19.4 million views in its first six days, setting a live-action viewership record on Hulu as well. Disney defines a “view” as total stream time divided by the movie’s runtime.
The film’s domestic box office gross stands at $636.7 million, with a global total of $1.33 billion, making it 2024’s second-highest-grossing movie behind Pixar’s Inside Out 2 ($1.69 billion worldwide).
Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the film has been a critical darling, earning an A CinemaScore and a 95% fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its momentum has sparked awards buzz, with hopes of securing nominations for Golden Globe Best Comedy/Musical and even a spot among the Oscars’ Best Picture nominees.
‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ is currently the #1 movie on Disney+ ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LPHMxl5WQC
— The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) November 17, 2024
While Deadpool & Wolverine set records for live-action films, Pixar’s Inside Out 2 still leads as the most-watched movie premiere on Disney+ in 2024, amassing 30.5 million views worldwide in its first five days.
Marvel’s latest success not only highlights the enduring appeal of its R-rated offerings but also cements its dominance across theatrical, digital, and streaming platforms.