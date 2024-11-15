DEGEN Up 55% After Binance Adds Token to Futures Trading

The price of Degen (DEGEN) jumped by 55% after Binance revealed that it would offer futures trading for the token.
According to CoinGecko, DEGEN rose from $0.020 to $0.031 within a day, driven by Binance’s announcement on November 15.
However, at the time of writing, DEGEN has slightly dipped to $0.028.
Over the past week, DEGEN has seen remarkable growth. CoinGecko reported a 255% surge during this period, with the token trading at just $0.007 on November 8. The price began climbing on November 11.
Currently, DEGEN is available on Binance for futures trading only, not spot trading.
How Does Listing on Binance Affect Token Prices?
Recent months have shown that Binance listings often lead to significant price spikes for tokens, especially meme coins. When Binance announces tokens for futures or spot trading, their prices tend to skyrocket.
This week, two meme coins—Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) and Act I: The AI Prophecy (ACT)—gained attention for their extraordinary performance following Binance listings.
On November 11, Binance announced the listing of PNUT and ACT for spot trading, triggering massive price increases.
PNUT began its upward trend a week before the announcement, culminating in an 827% price jump by November 11.
ACT’s performance was even more striking. After Binance’s listing announcement, its price soared by 1,695% in a single day and continued to climb, achieving a staggering 2,820% increase over the week.
Thanks to these surges, both PNUT and ACT entered the top 10 Solana (SOL) meme coins by market capitalization, with PNUT reaching $1.7 billion and ACT at $693.6 million.