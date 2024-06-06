Languagesx
Dell Permanently Cuts Prices on XPS 14 and 16 Laptops

Key Takeaways

  • Dell has permanently discounted the XPS 14 and 16 by $200.
  • Both laptops launched early in 2024.
  • Steep prices and usability issues may have impacted sales.

Dell has permanently knocked $200 off the price of the XPS 14 and 16 across all configurations.

The company informed Engadget of the price drop by email. With this price cut impacting all configurations, you can now get a high-end config like the XPS 16 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, 4K OLED display, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics for $3,200 (down from $3,400) or the XPS 14 with the same specs but a 3.2K OLED screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 for $2,500 (down from $2,700).

At the lower end, the XPS 14 now starts from $1,500 (was $1,700), while the XPS 16 is available from $1,700 (was $1,900).

With the XPS 14 landing in January and the XPS 16 soon after at the end of February, it’s pretty rare for a company to lower the price for any systems so soon after launch. Dell may be acknowledging the main issue that faced both laptops when they hit the market: the steep outlay.

Pricing aside, the XPS 14 and 16 are among the best Windows laptops available, offering a great mix of power and style. The XPS 16’s high-quality screen, comfy keyboard, and long battery life make it a good choice for creatives.

The more portable XPS 14 packs a minimalist modern all-aluminum design, with fast performance and a wide keyboard with large keycaps.

So, why the price cut? Neither device was without issues at launch, with both attracting criticism for the capacitive function row at the top of the keyboard. While visually appealing, the keys vanished almost completely in sunlight, leaving many longing for a row of regular keys.

Issues loomed with the invisible trackpads across both models, too. While the XPS 14 trackpad came under fire for its sluggish 60Hz performance, reviews for both models mentioned it was tough to distinguish the line separating the left of the trackpad from the right, seriously impacting usability for simple tasks like copy and paste.

Both laptops were also criticized for their limited port selection: three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot — no HDMI port or full-size SD card reader in sight.

