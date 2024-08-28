Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred: Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

The Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion is to be the first DLC for Diablo 4, looking to build upon Sanctuary’s existing world with all-new and evolved elements, including a new ‘Spiritborn’ class.
First, announced at Blizzcon 2023, we’re nearing the time to venture into Nahantu, a region in Sanctuary’s eastern continent, where Blizzard hopes to appeal to all player types (offer a fan-requested feature or two). So let’s start with the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred release date, and journey from that point onward.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Release Date
Confirmed for October 8, 2024
Thanks to an official announcement at 2024’s Xbox Games Showcase, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred’s initial release date is Tuesday, October 8, 2024. The game arrives 16 months after Diablo 4, and from what we can see, the team at Blizzard has put that time to good use.
Nahantu has featured in Diablo games previously, but players haven’t been able to explore the region. That means that when Vessel of Hatred arrives, new environments and regional lore await – a likely treat for any Diablo fan. If you want to avoid finding out more about Nahantu be wary of the trailers section of this article. But before that, let’s get into the facts of availability and price.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Pre-orders
Pre-orders are available on PC and console now
With the new expansion confirmed to be released in October, Vessel of Hatred pre-orders are now live, and there are four editions. This includes the Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle, which is the option to go for if you don’t yet own the Diablo 4 base game.
Here are the four editions available to pre-order and what you’ll get with each across all platforms the game is releasing on. Unfortunately, there is no Vessel of Hatred early access at this time, though.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Bundle
Vessel of Hatred – Standard Edition
Opt for the Standard Edition Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred pre-order for all of the above except the inclusion of the base Diablo 4 game.
Vessel of Hatred – Deluxe Edition
Vessel of Hatred – Ultimate Edition
In addition to these standard editions, there appear to be ‘upgrade’ editions, but not for all platforms. On Steam, we’ve spotted Standard to Deluxe Edition, Standard to Ultimate Edition, and Deluxe to Ultimate Edition upgrade editions.
They are listed on Steam for PC players. On the Xbox Store (for Xbox and PC players), we can see the Standard to Ultimate Edition Upgrade. It’s also available on the PlayStation store.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Price
Starting at $39.99 for the Standard Edition
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred’s price is now official, and we have the cost for each of the other editions below.
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Bundle (with Diablo 4) – $69.99
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – Standard Edition – $39.99
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – Deluxe Edition – $59.99
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – Ultimate Edition – $89.99
In addition, the prices we’ve seen for the available ‘Upgrade Editions’ are:
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – Standard to Deluxe Edition Upgrade – $19.99
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – Standard to Ultimate Edition Upgrade – $49.99
- Diablo4: Vessel of Hatred – Deluxe to Ultimate Edition Upgrade – $29.99
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Platforms
Available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PS4
You can play the DLC for Diablo 4 if you have the base game, and Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred’s platforms are exactly the same. Those are PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Trailers
Three Vessel of Hatred trailers have been released
There are three official Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred trailers, although there are plenty of additional videos available on the Vessel of Hatred playlist on the official Diablo YouTube channel. The earliest of the trailers is the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Announcement Trailer.
This trailer, released on November 3, 2023, at BlizzCon, lays some fundamental groundwork for later trailers. We hear a female voice uttering potentially magic incantations before a deep-sounding gravelly male voice takes over. The voice vaguely explains an unknown event in reference to a “child” before ending with “I grow stronger.”
As a jungle environment is revealed, a camera progresses through the surroundings, spotting a giant primate-like stone head. The camera rises above the jungle to reveal several citadel-like structures rising above the land. We now know this is the region of Nahantu.
The second official trailer, confirming the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred release date, was released on June 9, 2024. It shows a young female named Neyrelle traveling by boat paddled by a male associate through infected water filled with dead fish.
As the girl recites what may be incantations to a gem that also seems infected, she appears somewhat …poisoned and suffering before her mother’s face appears. The reveal that the mother is a disguised demon is followed by a view of Neyrelle being brutally tortured somewhere unknown – potentially to help feed an evil presence.
Thanks to the trailer description, we know Neyrelle may pay a price for a choice to imprison the Prime Evil Mephisto while hoping to destroy him. As the trailer closes, we are back on the boat with Neyrelle. But her companion is dead, and she must paddle alone.
The final trailer focuses on the completely new Spiritborn class introduced in Vessel of Hatred. The Spiritborn are identified as children, but those who are not ultimately called are ‘culled’. The Spiritborn class appears almost as a shamanic-inspired, agile, and powerful warrior type.
A line from the trailer says, “Though the mortal world was designed to break us – our hearts, our minds, our bodies – there is another which makes us bold”, adding, “We walk with the ancient guardians of the unformed lands – there power is our power, their cause is our cause.” We also see Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred gameplay as the Spiritborn class rides, dashes, and leaps into battle, wielding long-bladed/speared weapons and taking on multiple enemies while showcasing spiritual magic attacks.
Latest Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred News
The latest news confirms the release date and new playable class
The latest Vessel of Hatred news confirms the October 8 release date. The first expansion for the base game of Diablo 4, players will explore the region of Nahantu and gain access to a new Spiritborn class as well as a new Dark Citadel gameplay mode, new mercenaries, and many more updates to the Diablo 4 base game. There are four main editions across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, and start at $39.99 for the standard edition DLC.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred System Requirements
System requirements are identical to the base game
We now have the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred system requirements as listed on the official Steam page. Needless to say, if your PC could handle the base game, you’re likely to be okay. But here are the minimum and recommended specifications.
|Component
|Minimum
|Recommended
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-8350
|Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / Arc A380 / AMD Radeon R9 280
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / Intel Arc A750 / AMD Radeon RX 470
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|16GB DDR4
|Storage
|90GB SSD
|90GB SSD
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
What is Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred?
The first big expansion for Blizzard’s latest action RPG
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred is the first expansion or DLC for Diablo 4, introducing the region of Nahantu on the eastern continent of the world of Sanctuary. With it comes a new adventure as players seek the girl Neyrelle, who has imprisoned the Prime Evil Mephisto – not to mention a completely new Spiritborn player class, new mercenaries, a new PVE co-op end-game mode, and much more.