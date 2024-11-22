DirecTV Abruptly Ends Dish Takeover Bid

DirecTV Abruptly Ends Dish Takeover Bid
Key Takeaways

  • DirecTV is withdrawing from a takeover of EchoStar’s Dish.
  • CEO Bill Morrow is blaming unfavorable terms, possibly referring to a debt arrangement.
  • The reversal could land EchoStar in financial trouble.

DirecTV has officially quashed its deal with EchoStar to acquire Dish, one of the best-known satellite TV providers in the US.

The deal is being abandoned because DirecTV feels the terms would affect its bottom line and “operational flexibility,” according to a statement by CEO Bill Morrow, reported by Deadline. The takeover effort was only announced on September 30th, and could have created the biggest pay TV service in the US. In the process DirecTV would have picked up Sling, one of the most popular internet-based live TV platforms.

Early in November, bondholders for Dish (an EchoStar subsidiary) rejected a debt deal that was seen as essential to the DirecTV takeover. The terms of the acquisition would have seen DirecTV absorb $9.75 billion in debt, paying just a token amount for Dish and Sling. EchoStar only merged with Dish in January 2024, and for some time has been negotiating with lenders to avoid bankruptcy. DirecTV’s pull-out could put EchoStar in serious jeopardy.

This isn’t the first time such a union has failed. As far back as 2002, EchoStar tried to buy DirecTV from its owner at the time, Hughes Electronics. The bid was blocked by the US Federal Communications Commission, and the Department of Justice even sued hoping to prevent a monopoly in areas without cable TV.

That’s less of an issue in 2024 with a transition from cable and satellite TV to streaming services underway. Customers are more likely to want cable- or satellite-based internet, and in areas without cable one of the greatest challengers is Elon Musk’s Starlink, which uses clouds of small satellites to cover remote areas in the US and abroad. Starlink topped 4 million customers in September 2024, with over 6,400 satellites covering more than 100 countries.

