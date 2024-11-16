Does AI Write Your Favorite Substack Newsletter? Study Suggests So

Substack, known for its subscription-driven business model, is under scrutiny following revelations about the use of AI-generated content among its top-performing newsletters.
GPTZero, an AI-detection tool, examined posts from 100 of Substack’s most popular newsletters and found that ten likely use AI tools, with seven relying on them significantly.
Substack Faces the AI Content Question
According to an exclusive report, findings suggest that hundreds of thousands of subscribers may be engaging with AI-assisted or AI-generated content.
"Some of Substack’s Biggest Newsletters Rely On AI Writing Tools" — Wired
Here's a quick summary for you! 1/10 🧵 pic.twitter.com/3BnBooOTIq
— Debrieft (@thedebrieft) November 16, 2024
Many flagged newsletters focus on financial news and personal finance advice, raising questions about transparency.
While GPTZero acknowledged the potential for false positives, it emphasized the scale of AI’s role on Substack compared to other platforms.
Responses to AI’s use in content creation vary. Substack authors largely defended the technology, emphasizing its role as a productivity tool rather than a substitute for human creativity.
David Skilling, creator of the soccer-focused newsletter Original Football, described AI as a “substitute editor” that helps refine his prose.
Similarly, Josh Belanger, of Belanger Trading, explained how tools like ChatGPT streamline technical writing and copyediting processes.
Other creators, such as Max Avery of Strategic Wealth Briefing With Jake Claver, use AI to polish drafts, while Subham Panda of Spotlight by Xartup highlighted its utility in image creation and data aggregation.
Substack Co-founder Hamish McKenzie views generative AI as an inevitable force transforming creative work, though Substack has yet to establish formal guidelines.
Impacts of Generative AI on Reader Trust and Content Authenticity
Compared to other platforms, Substack appears to have less AI-generated content.
For instance, recent analyses revealed that nearly 40% of Medium’s content involves AI tools, though much of it receives little engagement.
In contrast, Substack’s AI-assisted posts often belong to its most influential creators, underscoring the platform’s unique challenges.
As the debate around AI in media intensifies, solutions like GPTZero’s “certified human” badge are emerging to assure readers of authentic content.
While AI tools continue to proliferate across industries, their impact on academia has sparked significant concern.
A recent study by Professor Noah Giansiracusa of Bentley University suggests that the focus should shift from strictly regulating AI use to fostering responsible engagement.
AI can help learning… when it isn't a crutch.
There are now multiple controlled experiments showing that students who use AI to get answers to problems hurts learning (even though they think they are learning), but that students who use AI as a tutor perform better on tests. pic.twitter.com/nBulAIbvYY
— Ethan Mollick (@emollick) October 11, 2024
By doing so, educators can minimize potential harm while leveraging the opportunities these tools offer.
However, Giansiracusa warns that without careful integration, AI’s misuse could lead to severe consequences, including diminishing students’ critical thinking and effort.