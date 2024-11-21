DOJ Proposes Google Sell Chrome to Address Antitrust Issues

Key Takeaways

  • To address an antitrust verdict against Google, the Justice Department is proposing a variety of measures, including selling off Chrome.
  • Some other proposals include halting payments to companies like Apple, and making search data accessible to other businesses.
  • Google is submitting its own proposals in December, but no final court ruling is due until September 2025.

The US Department of Justice is proposing that, among other remedies, Google sell off its Chrome browser to solve search monopoly complaints.

Confirming earlier reports, the Justice Department wants Chrome sold to a buyer approved by plaintiffs in the recent antitrust case, subject to terms approved by both those plaintiffs and the court, as 9to5Google notes. On top of this, Google would be blocked from releasing another browser while judgments are in effect, at least without the court’s approval.

The government isn’t yet pushing for Google to spin off its mobile operating system, Android, but says Google can’t give itself preferential access to Android or first-party apps and data versus what it allows for other search and AI products. Likewise, the Justice Department doesn’t want Google Search, Search text ads, or AI products like Gemini to be mandatory on Android devices, and it says third parties should be free of interference. Google could divest itself of Android if it feels it can’t comply with those measures, the DoJ adds.

Another major proposal is that Google stop paying Apple and any other companies in a way that discourages them from building their own search engines and ads. In 2022 alone, Google is believed to have paid Apple about $20 billion to remain the default search engine in Safari, allowing it to capture more ad views and clicks.

The Justice Department lastly suggests that Google make its Search and ads data accessible for 10 years to allow new competition, and provide an opt-out for site and content creators who don’t want their material used for AI training, or else indexed for Search.

Google is already calling the government proposals “staggering” and “wildly overboard” in a blog post, claiming they would not only undermine the quality of its products but create a security threat, since they would require sharing data with a variety of foreign and domestic companies. The post also warns of government “micromanagement” of Google and its customers, and says that some companies — namely Mozilla, which makes the Firefox browser — are supported by Google payments.

The Justice Department’s proposals aren’t set in stone, however, since Google will be submitting its own ideas in December. The DoJ will submit another filing in March ahead of an April court hearing, and the case judge’s final decision isn’t due until September 2025.

