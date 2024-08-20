Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Fighters Revealed at Gamescom

Gamescom finally gave Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO fans a glimpse of some of the iconic characters available at launch.
The anticipation for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is building closer to its official release on October 11, 2024.
Continuing the legacy of the Budokai Tenkaichi series, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO will feature an extensive roster of 164 characters, including various transformations and fusions.
The characters revealed at Gamescom include:
• Super Buu
• Super Buu (Gohan absorbed)
• Super Buu (Gotenks absorbed)
• Kid Buu
• Ultimate Gohan
Super Buu comes back in multiple forms, including his infamous absorptions of Gohan and Gotenks, as well as Kid Buu, who defeated Goku’s Spirit Bomb in the anime.
Ultimate Gohan, known for his power after training with the Elder Kai, will also be a part of the lineup.
Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft have steadily revealed characters from different arcs of the Dragon Ball series, following the chronological order of the anime.
A recent trailer focused on the Saiyan and Frieza arcs, confirming the inclusion of characters like Dodoria, Zarbon, and the Saibamen. With the latest info, it seems the developers are now shifting focus to the Majin Buu arc, the final chapter of the Dragon Ball Z era.
In addition to the substantial roster at launch, the game will continue to expand post-launch with downloadable content, allowing players to add even more characters to their collection. The return of these iconic characters and the promise of an ever-growing roster have fans eagerly awaiting the game’s release.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. With the game’s release date approaching, more details and surprises are expected to emerge, making it one of the year’s most exciting titles for Dragon Ball fans.