Dune Awakening: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

We’re one step closer to an official Dune: Awakening release date, thanks to the game’s recent showing at Gamescom 2024. We’ve also now had a thorough look at how the game actually performs instead of relying on pretty, pre-rendered cinematics that have left the details vague up until now.
As a series, Dune has been in the limelight in films, books, and even video games, but an MMORPG of this scale from legendary developer Funcom? This is a new experience entirely with stunning graphics and quality visuals that are enough to wow players who haven’t ever picked up or watched Dune before.
As for those fans who are familiar with the Dune universe, this upcoming MMORPG may be the most anticipated game of the year. For those still on the fence, we’re going over the Dune: Awakening release date, news, gameplay, pre-order, and more.
Dune: Awakening Release Date
Expected Release Date: Early 2025
The Dune: Awakening release date for PC has been confirmed to be sometime in early 2025.
The Dune: Awakening release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S has yet to be announced, but they are confirmed to be in the works, so don’t worry, console fans. You, too, will be enjoying Arrakis and all it has to offer as soon as possible.
With some MMOs, it can take time for developers to optimize the title for a controller layout instead of a keyboard and mouse. We’ll keep you updated when we know more.
Dune: Awakening Pre-orders
No pre-orders Currently Active
As of now, Dune: Awakening pre-orders are not active. However, we speculate that will soon change as the release date approaches. Towards the start of 2025, we may see pre-order bonuses alongside confirmation, but this is currently pure speculation.
PC players can also show their interest in Dune: Awakening by heading over to Steam and wishlisting the game. By doing this, you’ll be alerted to any updates posted on the game’s official listing page, including the latest Dune: Awakening news.
Dune: Awakening Price
Official Pricing To Be Announced
The Dune: Awakening price has yet to be confirmed. However, we expect it to be revealed towards the end of the year. If we were to speculate on the price, we would estimate the game would cost around $50-60 USD. This is a more expensive estimate than the studio’s previous title, Conan Exiles, which debuted at $40 back in 2018, purely because games have become more expensive since.
We can also look to other popular MMORPGs to gauge the potential Dune: Awakening price. Such is the case with New World, developed by Amazon Studios in 2021. It is available in three different editions, with the base copy starting at $40 and going up to $70 with expansions.
Dune: Awakening Platforms
PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5
The confirmed Dune: Awakening platforms are PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S at this time. Unfortunately, those hoping that they’ll be able to play Dune: Awakening on Nintendo Switch or mobile will be in for a rude awakening, as neither platform has been revealed for the MMORPG and is highly unlikely to be.
This is due to the visual fidelity of the title, combined with its ambitious server player count, something that mobile hardware just isn’t strong enough for.
Dune: Awakening Trailers
Various Trailers Showcase Gameplay and Story
If you want to know about the nitty gritty of what Dune: Awakening gameplay has on offer, there are over 10+ trailers for you to watch. The majority show off small 30-second lore codexes of everything you’ll encounter in Arrakis, but a handful explore the various Dune: Awakening details in much more depth.
The Dune Awakening trailer is its announcement, a cinematic trailer featuring Paul Atreides and his iconic ‘Fear is the mind-killer’ speech. In it, we see Atreides look down off a sandy edge at a Harkon base before he turns, exposing the brilliant blue eyes associated with the Fremen of Arakkis.
Moments later, a gigantic sandworm breaks free, and Atreides, amidst the falling sand and debris, jumps onto the beast and holds it tight. However, actual details were light on the ground at this time.
Next is the ‘Survive Arrakis’ trailer, which gave players the first look at Dune: Awakening’s visuals on the Unreal 5.2 engine. To say that it looks amazing would be an understatement, a mean feat in itself, considering the majority of Arrakis is made up of nothing but sand.
Alongside its gorgeous scenery, the trailer highlighted Dune: Awakening’s base building features, as well as several familiar details that fans of the novels and films might recognize – fabricators, shield generators, and the iconic ornithopters that you can use to soar across Arrakis’ skies.
In the ‘The Vision of Paul Atreides‘ trailer, Funcom reveals just how and when the events of Dune: Awakening will take place: in an alternative universe where Paul Atreides, as we know him, simply doesn’t exist.
With Paul Atreides gone, the future of the Dune series is rich to explore. What would the world of Arrakis be like without him? Would it truly be for the better under your watch, or something entirely worse? The choice is yours in this alternative history.
If you’re sold on this new Dune game already, but are curious about how character creation will work, then don’t fret: Funcom has its own trailer dedicated solely to explaining the Dune: Awakening character creator.
Character creation in Dune: Awakening allows you to pick and choose your hair, body, age, tattoos, and even vitiligo. You’ll even be able to customize your height, whether your tattoo is faded from age, and the width of your arms, legs, and shoulders. It’s not just physical looks either; you’ll get to choose a background, class, and homeworld before they land on the harsh desert planet.
Finally, there’s the Dune: Awakening gameplay trailer which arrived at Gamescom 2024. While gamers had a sneak peek of what to expect from previous trailers, this latest has revealed a plethora of new details about the gameplay systems and features.
Dune: Awakening System Requirements
Yet To Be Revealed
Currently, there are no details about the Dune: Awakening system requirements to share. We will update this page accordingly when Funcom shares news about the minimum and recommended specs. Considering the game is running on Unreal Engine 5.2, we’re anticipating you’ll need a powerful rig, especially when pushing the MMORPG’s limits in 1440p and 4K.
Dune: Awakening Latest News
Gamescom 2024 Confirmed Gameplay & Release Window
Funcom has revealed an exclusive look at Dune: Awakening’s gameplay with a brand new trailer at Gamescom 2024.
It had previously been shown that the game would feature base-building and forming your own legend in an alternative universe away from the ‘canon’ of the Dune books and films. But, in this exclusive gameplay reveal, players received a much more in-depth view of their journey from the beginning as a lone survivor to the possibility and potential of overwhelming power as a spice hunter.
With this new Dune: Awakening trailer, Funcom highlighted the many different paths you can take to create your own legacy, from finding other players and building a guild base like none before it to visiting other in-game hubs like the Harkon markets.
What players will need to do in order to survive, from combat to make sure you use the environment around you, was also highlighted. Players can charge straight into combat or kill enemies off from a distance with technology and wiles – each method is considered valuable.
And, in true Dune fashion, your kills won’t be wasted either, with the new trailer highlighting how players can use their enemies’ blood in order to top up their water levels and quench thirst.
The Bottom Line
Dune: Awakening to be an incredibly ambitious MMORPG with its vast scale and scope, hoping to please franchise veterans of the books and more recent Denis Villeneuve movies. Now that its release window has been confirmed for early 2025, there isn’t much longer to wait to explore the harsh depths of Arrakis with complete player freedom.
What is Dune: Awakening?
Dune: Awakening dares to ask the question: what if you were part of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi world?
When it comes to Dune, our first thoughts immediately go to its anti-hero protagonist Paul Atreides – also known as the Lisan Al-Ghaib. However, this time around, you won’t be in the daunting shoes of the eventual leader of the Fremen but someone else entirely. Yourself. Alongside thousands of other players in a massive open world where all of the dangers, delights, and spice of Arrakis are at your fingertips.
As portrayed in the original novels, the world of Arrakis is harsh and unforgiving, where only the fittest can flourish. Funcom, developers of Conan Exiles, is well-known for crafting games where survival is its main feature, and it is taking that to the next level with all of the Dune: Awakening features in-game. Players can craft their bases, form alliances, expand their legacy and power, and more.
But don’t get too comfortable because while you may think you’re safe for the moment, there’s always a chance that something menacing lurks beneath the dunes of sand and spice.