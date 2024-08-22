Dying Light: The Beast: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

The third installment of the Dying Light saga has been made official. At Gamescom 2024, on August 20, the Dying Light: The Beast announcement trailer – and a somewhat blood-laden, live-action teaser trailer – were revealed.
The two videos stirred up interest and speculation, and we also got to see previously on hiatus protagonist Kyle Crane’s return to action. We, like you, are certainly looking forward to a Dying Light: The Beast release date. Here’s what we know so far.
Dying Light: The Beast Expected Release Date
Expected in 2025; Exact Date TBA
Who doesn’t want Kyle Crane’s return? The better question is when and what the Dying Light: The Beast release date is. Well, although the new addition has been announced, there isn’t an official release date yet. Still, we can speculate based on previous releases.
The original Dying Light was released on January 27, 2015. The year 2025 has (Monday) January 27 and (Tuesday) January 28. So if a kind of ‘tenth-anniversary’ launch was to be targeted, either may be possible.
Dying Light 2 also got an early-in-the-year launch in 2022, but it arrived on February 4, which was a Friday. The closest Fridays to that in 2025 will be January 31 or February 7. Since release dates depend on publisher schedules, and Techland was both developer and Publisher for Dying Light 2, a Friday release could be the case.
This is speculation, of course. Interestingly, the live-action teaser trailer does feature a potential clue, with a CCTV-like date and time spotted. We see a date of “10-09” and a time of “18:37.11” Although there’s no suggestion of a release in October, this could point to more information about The Beast arriving. Could we know more on October 9th?
Dying Light: The Beast Pre-orders
No pre-orders are currently live yet
With the announcement not long of this world, there’s no information available about Dying Light: The Beast pre-orders. However, as stated on X by the official Dying Light account, the story started development as a DLC for Dying Light 2. The same post also states that owners of Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition will receive it as a free content update.
As for other owners of Dying Light 2 and those who don’t own the game at all, pre-orders may be available since the above statement points out, “The Beast is a full standalone adventure”. In theory, there’s no reason why any standalone story won’t have a pre-order program. But we will need to wait to find out.
Dying Light: The Beast Price
Rumored to cost $40 standalone
As with pre-order information, Dying Light: The Beast price information doesn’t officially exist. A clarification on an article published by IGN offers, “A previous version of this article stated that The Beast would cost $39.99 for anyone who doesn’t own the [Dying Light 2: Stay Human] Ultimate Edition”. The same clarification states that the mention of a price was based on a press release with inaccurate information.
An accompanying comment in the clarification, seemingly from developer Techland or a PR partnered with Techland, explains: “While we haven’t announced the release date and price just yet, we’re approaching the point of content completion and will share this info as soon as we are ready.”
Dying Light: The Beast Platforms
Confirmed for PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC
Thanks to the existence of the announcement trailer and placeholder store pages, we know that the Dying Light: The Beast platforms are PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Dying Light: The Beast Trailers
Live-action and gameplay reveal trailers have been released
So far, we have two trailers for Dying Light: The Beast, although only one shows in-game footage. The first is the live-action teaser, revealed by Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley.
In an unknown location, now likely to be the game’s open-world region Castor Woods, a woman in a flowing dress is seen in front of a camera, looking relaxed and happy and showing a potential engagement ring. As she looks off-camera, her mood changes, and the camera falls. In a now dark and animal corpse-littered woodland, hints of a hidden beast are seen as the lady stumbles through the gloom.
A man is trapped and bloodied in a cage, and the trailer closes with the now pale and disheveled woman saying, “Please…help me”. Just before CCTV-like footage showing “10-09” and “18:37.11” disappears, the woman is pulled down and away by an unseen force.
The Second of the official Dying Light: The Beast trailers was released at Gamescom and shows in-engine footage and gameplay of an armed unit of spec-ops personnel tracking an unknown being. As they reach an abandoned building and find a gruesome scene within it, one of the personnel outside is attacked before chaos ensues inside the building. This may be “The Beast”.
As the trailer cuts to a sunrise, original Dying Light protagonist Kyle Crane is shown surveying a town and landscape: “Every man has an animal within. If you push too much, you unleash the beast”, he says. At this point, it’s clear Crane looks different, and a transition reveals impressive gameplay footage, enhanced parkour skills, and environments mixed with combat and stealth elements… and a final reveal of a terrible unidentified beast.
Dying Light: The Beast News
Freshly announced at Gamescom 2024
The most pressing Dying Light: The Beast news is that it was teased and then confirmed at Gamescom 2024, with a live-action teaser trailer and an official announcement trailer. Together the videos provide plot hints and gameplay footage of the latest Dying Light title in which Kyle Crane returns from his universe hiatus.
While no official release date, price, or pre-order information is available, Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition owners will get the new standalone story free as a content update. The game will be available for anyone else as a standalone title on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4/5.
Dying Light: The Beast System Requirements
For PC players, the Dying Light: The Beast system requirements are available on Steam. Although not demanding at minimum specs, the recommended specs will warrant a look for owners of fairly old systems.
|Component
|Minimum Settings
|Recommended Settings
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-9100 / AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel i5-8600K
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD RX Vega 56
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|16GB DDR4
|Storage
|TBA
|TBA
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
What is Dying Light: The Beast?
Previously rumored as “Dying Light 3” and originally intended as a DLC for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Dying Light: The Beast will be the third standalone release in the Dying Light Universe, and players will uncover the secrets of two beasts in the title. One unknown and the other more familiar.
While progressing through the open-world region of Castor Woods, protagonist Kyle Crane has new enhanced abilities and a “Beast Mode” to draw on after a decade of enduring experiments at the hands of a mysterious character known only as “The Baron”. Dying Light: The Beast will allow fans new and old to play as a newly powerful Crane and explore a brand new, dark, and foreboding adventure in what looks to be an enthralling addition to the Dying Light universe.
The Bottom Line
Dying Light: The Beast may not be the all-out third game of the trilogy, but it should provide series fans with a substantial adventure in the meantime. With original series protagonist Kyle Crane returning, the hype is high, and the mystery surrounding his disappearance makes for an enticing story. Furthermore, if you own Dying Light 2: Stay Human, you can check it out without spending a penny more, which makes it worth experiencing at the very least.