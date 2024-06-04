Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Release Date, Platforms, Trailers, and More

Software titles have grown from cult hits to mainstream phenomena between the release of Demons’s Souls and Elden Ring. The latter was the studio’s biggest game in every metric and took the classic Souls formula into the open world.
Even though you could (as many players have) spend hundreds of hours in Elden Ring and still not see everything hidden in the Lands Between, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This will be the only piece of additional content we get for Elden Ring, so expectations are high for it to deliver more exploration, weapons and items, but most importantly, bosses.
Here is everything you need to know about the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring.
What is Elden RIng: Shadow of the Erdtree?
Shadow of the Erdtree is the first and only DLC that FromSoftware will make for Elden Ring. Unlike some DLC releases, this will resemble something closer to a full expansion rather than simply adding some new missions or challenges to the base game.
We know that this DLC will add an entirely new zone which will be around the size of Limgrave — the opening area of Elden Ring — called the Land of Shadow.
This new area will be completely separate from the current map and require players to teleport there but still be in the same “universe” as the current map. Understanding why the Land of Shadow is disconnected from the Lands Between will be part of the storyline.
The main figures we will be learning about in this DLC, which were heavily referenced but never seen in the base game, are Miquella and Queen Marika. We will be following their trail through this new region.
Beyond the new region and story, FromSoftware promises additional legacy dungeons in addition to smaller dungeons found in the open-world. New NPCs will be added to meet and complete quests for, and around 10 new bosses.
When is Shadow of the Erdtree Coming Out?
Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be released on June 21, 2024.
Which Consoles/Platforms Will Shadow of the Erdtree be Available On?
Elden Ring came out in 2022 but was still a cross-gen game, meaning it is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
There have been a few examples of games that were initially cross-gen but made DLCs exclusive to current-gen, such as Horizon Forbidden West.
However, Shadow of the Erdtree will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Shadow of the Erdtree Trailers
If you want to get a little tease of what you can expect in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, there are two trailers available to you.
First is the Gameplay Reveal, which came out first and gives you a look at the new zone and bosses you will experience.
The second trailer focuses on the story. Of course, in traditional FromSoftware fashion, it is still incredibly cryptic and open to interpretation.
Why Fans Are Excited
The excitement surrounding Elden Ring’s DLC isn’t unexpected. The base game received near-universal acclaim from critics and fans alike.
While many were skeptical that FromSoftware would be able to adapt the Souls genre into an open-world design and keep what fans loved about it – challenging bosses, tight level design, and deep worldbuilding and lore – it somehow exceeded anything that we could have hoped for.
Besides just wanting more Elden Ring, there are two primary reasons fans are so hyped for Shadow of the Erdtree. First is how long we’ve been waiting for it.
This is the longest gap we’ve had between any FromSoftware game and its DLC at over 2 years, so fans are assuming all that time has been going into making something more ambitious than ever before.
The other factor is that for games where FromSoftware releases DLCs, the DLC is considered the best part of the game. Dark Souls 1’s Artorious of the Abyss, Dark Souls 2’s trio of Crown DLCs, Dark Souls 3’s Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City — are all viewed as superior to already amazing games.
If that trend continues, Shadow of the Erdtree will somehow improve upon a near-perfect game. This writer is not sure that it is possible, but if any studio can do it, it’s FromSoftware.
Shadow of the Erdtree Price
The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will cost $40 at launch. This is quite steep compared to most DLCs, which also has contributed to expectations being so high to justify the price.
The Bottom Line
Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will add a massive chunk of gameplay and narrative to the base game, appealing to anyone who enjoyed the original experience.
With the promise of a giant chunk of land to explore, plenty of new bosses, and a deeper look at the lore, this is shaping up to be FromSoftware’s best DLC yet.