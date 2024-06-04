Languagesx
English Español Deutsch Français Italiano Nederlands 한국어 Svenska Suomeksi Norsk 日本 عربي

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Release Date, Platforms, Trailers, and More

Why Trust Techopedia
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Release Date, Platforms, Trailers, and More
KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Shadow of the Erdtree is the first and only DLC for Elden Ring, resembling a full expansion.
  • The DLC introduces a new zone called the Land of Shadow, similar in size to Limgrave.
  • The storyline will focus on characters Miquella and Queen Marika, with around 10 new bosses.
  • Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21, 2024, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
  • Fans are excited due to the long wait and FromSoftware's history of exceptional DLCs.

Software titles have grown from cult hits to mainstream phenomena between the release of Demons’s Souls and Elden Ring. The latter was the studio’s biggest game in every metric and took the classic Souls formula into the open world.

Even though you could (as many players have) spend hundreds of hours in Elden Ring and still not see everything hidden in the Lands Between, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This will be the only piece of additional content we get for Elden Ring, so expectations are high for it to deliver more exploration, weapons and items, but most importantly, bosses.

Here is everything you need to know about the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring.

What is Elden RIng: Shadow of the Erdtree?

Shadow of the Erdtree is the first and only DLC that FromSoftware will make for Elden Ring. Unlike some DLC releases, this will resemble something closer to a full expansion rather than simply adding some new missions or challenges to the base game.

We know that this DLC will add an entirely new zone which will be around the size of Limgrave — the opening area of Elden Ring — called the Land of Shadow.

This new area will be completely separate from the current map and require players to teleport there but still be in the same “universe” as the current map. Understanding why the Land of Shadow is disconnected from the Lands Between will be part of the storyline.

The main figures we will be learning about in this DLC, which were heavily referenced but never seen in the base game, are Miquella and Queen Marika. We will be following their trail through this new region.

Beyond the new region and story, FromSoftware promises additional legacy dungeons in addition to smaller dungeons found in the open-world. New NPCs will be added to meet and complete quests for, and around 10 new bosses.

What is Elden RIng: Shadow of the Erdtree?

When is Shadow of the Erdtree Coming Out?

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be released on June 21, 2024.

Which Consoles/Platforms Will Shadow of the Erdtree be Available On?

Elden Ring came out in 2022 but was still a cross-gen game, meaning it is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

There have been a few examples of games that were initially cross-gen but made DLCs exclusive to current-gen, such as Horizon Forbidden West.

However, Shadow of the Erdtree will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. 

Shadow of the Erdtree Trailers

If you want to get a little tease of what you can expect in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, there are two trailers available to you.

First is the Gameplay Reveal, which came out first and gives you a look at the new zone and bosses you will experience.

The second trailer focuses on the story. Of course, in traditional FromSoftware fashion, it is still incredibly cryptic and open to interpretation.

Why Fans Are Excited

The excitement surrounding Elden Ring’s DLC isn’t unexpected. The base game received near-universal acclaim from critics and fans alike.

While many were skeptical that FromSoftware would be able to adapt the Souls genre into an open-world design and keep what fans loved about it – challenging bosses, tight level design, and deep worldbuilding and lore – it somehow exceeded anything that we could have hoped for.

Besides just wanting more Elden Ring, there are two primary reasons fans are so hyped for Shadow of the Erdtree. First is how long we’ve been waiting for it.

This is the longest gap we’ve had between any FromSoftware game and its DLC at over 2 years, so fans are assuming all that time has been going into making something more ambitious than ever before.

The other factor is that for games where FromSoftware releases DLCs, the DLC is considered the best part of the game. Dark Souls 1’s Artorious of the Abyss, Dark Souls 2’s trio of Crown DLCs, Dark Souls 3’s Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City — are all viewed as superior to already amazing games.

If that trend continues, Shadow of the Erdtree will somehow improve upon a near-perfect game. This writer is not sure that it is possible, but if any studio can do it, it’s FromSoftware.

Shadow of the Erdtree Price

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will cost $40 at launch. This is quite steep compared to most DLCs, which also has contributed to expectations being so high to justify the price.

The Bottom Line

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will add a massive chunk of gameplay and narrative to the base game, appealing to anyone who enjoyed the original experience.

With the promise of a giant chunk of land to explore, plenty of new bosses, and a deeper look at the lore, this is shaping up to be FromSoftware’s best DLC yet.

Related Terms

Related Article

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Featured Content

Luxury Car Ownership Re-defined: Earn Daily Rewards with Your Dream Car on a $10 Budget

Patrick Jennings12 mins
dummy_img
Featured Content

FightNight Meme Coin Presale Now Live: Evil Jake Has Escaped the Pixel Dimension to Destroy the World 

Patrick Jennings19 mins
dummy_img
Featured Content

The KAI Phenomenon Unleashed: Why The Cat Coin is Poised for a Meme Coin Pump

Patrick Jennings52 minsEditor
dummy_img
Featured Content

Vantage Markets Shines as Diamond Sponsor at Money Expo Colombia 2024

Michael Graw14 hoursTechnology Expert
dummy_img
Blockchain

AO ‘Supercomputer’ Token Launch: Release Date, Features & Analyst Views

Mensholong Lepcha16 hoursCrypto & Blockchain Writer
dummy_img
Artificial Intelligence

How Cybercriminals Think in 2024 — What We Have Learned

Ray Fernandez12 hoursSenior Technology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN