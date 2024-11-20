Elon Musk’s X Expands Lawsuit, Targets Twitch Over Alleged Advertiser Boycott

  • Elon Musk's X is now targeting Amazon-owned Twitch as part of its lawsuit against former advertisers.
  • The lawsuit alleges that Twitch has stopped advertising on X in the U.S. since November 2022.
  • The company’s ad revenue dropped nearly 40% in early 2023.

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has intensified its legal battle, now targeting Twitch, the Amazon-owned live streaming platform. The move is part of the company’s ongoing lawsuit against former advertisers. 

Twitch was added to X’s lawsuit against members of the defunct Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) on Monday, according to a report by Business Insider

According to X, GARM members illegally conspired to boycott the platform following Musk’s acquisition of the company in late 2022. The lawsuit claims that Twitch has not advertised on X in the U.S since November 2022. X also references a GARM document, which reportedly highlights an “executive endorsement” from Twitch supporting the coalition’s brand safety standards.

 

 

This started when X’s legal fight began in August when the platform sued GARM for allegedly orchestrating the boycott.

Since then, the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) has dissolved the GARM coalition. Additionally, X dropped Unilever from the lawsuit after reaching an undisclosed settlement. Despite GARM’s disbandment, the WFA has stated its commitment to contesting the allegations in court.

Ad Revenue Woes Deepen

X is facing significant financial and operational challenges. According to internal documents, the company’s ad revenue reportedly dropped by nearly 40% in the first half of 2023, under Musk’s leadership.

The decline came before Musk’s infamous November 2023 outburst. During this, he dismissed concerns from major advertisers like Disney and Apple. These companies had pulled ads due to hate speech and controversial content appearing alongside them.

While some advertisers have returned, their spending remains far below historical levels. Analytics firm Sensor Tower reports that ad spend from X’s top 100 advertisers has only increased 1% year-over-year but is still down 64% compared to the same period in 2022.

Additionally, X is grappling with a decline in daily active users across key markets, including the US, UK, and EU. This has led to a surge in sign-ups on rival platforms like Bluesky and Threads.

