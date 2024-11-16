Elon Musk’s X Sues to Block California’s Deepfake Deception Act

Why Trust Techopedia
Key takeaways

  • X is opposing the California law that places requirements on prominent online platforms to take action against political misinformation.
  • Elon Musk's social platform states the bill will lead to mass censorship, contravening First Amendment rights.
  • The legislation forms part of a package of laws signed off by California's governor to target the threat posed by AI content.

X, owned by Elon Musk, has taken legal action to strike down California law AB2655 which aims to place restrictions on large online publishers to label or remove AI deepfakes related to elections. 

The social platform owned by Elon Musk, formerly known as Twitter, has taken the counter-action, claiming the legislation is unconstitutional and contrary to free speech rights, as initially reported by Bloomberg.

The law, also known as the “Defending Democracy from Deepfake Deception Act of 2024,” contains other requirements for platforms that Elon Musk’s X finds excessive. It proposes to set up channels to report deceptive political content and an option for elected representatives to seek injunctions if the social platform is not adhering to the act.

In a filing registered with the Sacramento federal court late on Thursday, X states the law will lead to widespread censorship of political expression.

The 65-page complaint went on to assert First Amendment protections for speech critical of government authority and the political class, including “tolerance for potentially false speech” made in that context.

Further Efforts From California and Gov. Newsom Against Harmful Use of AI

Notably, the bill “would exempt from its provisions a broadcasting station and a regularly published online newspaper, magazine, or other periodical of general circulation that satisfy specified requirements.”

AB2655 would not consider content that is satire, or parody.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on September 17, as part of a range of bills addressing concerns about the increasing proliferation of AI used to create sexually explicit deepfakes and related disinformation.

The following day, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against AB2655 and others approved by Newsom.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. Meta Collaborates With Hollywood’s Blumhouse for AI Movie Generation
  3. Fortnite Chapter 6: Expected Release Date, Skins & Leaks
  4. Adobe Unveils AI Tool to Rotate 2D Art Like 3D Objects
  5. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  6. Xbox Series X Brooklin: Everything We Know About the New Xbox
  7. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  8. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  9. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  10. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Stocks

GOOG vs. GOOGL: Which Google Stock Symbol Should I Use?

Jasper Lawler3 hours
dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter9 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland1 dayAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

9 Ways to Profit in Web3 in 2024: Investing, Gaming, dApps & More

Nicole Willing2 daysTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Black Friday

10 Things To Do on Black Friday Other Than Shop

Anurag Singh2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

AI Song Cover Craze: How Much Does It Cost Music Artists?

Maria Webb2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Stocks

Sundar Pichai’s Net Worth: How Much Does Google CEO Make in 2024?

Fitri Wulandari2 daysFinancial Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN