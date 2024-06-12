EpicDB Website Reveals Hidden Epic Games Store Titles

EpicDB platform has leaked several unannounced Epic Games Store titles, including Final Fantasy XVI and The Last of Us Part 2.
A new platform called EpicDB, akin to SteamDB, has recently launched. It reveals a treasure trove of information about games on the Epic Games Store that were not meant for public viewing.
In a relevant Reddit thread on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, user LastGrail explained how to search for a publisher’s name and check their page. Users can discover numerous games and pages labeled with codenames that have yet to be officially published.
EpicDB: Several Publisher games are being leaked
EpicDB allows users to delve into details for each game. For instance, the game codenamed ‘Miller’ (Sonic X Shadow Generations) features a Classic Sonic legacy skin in addition to the already announced Modern Sonic skin.
‘Skobeloff’ has been identified as Final Fantasy XVI, confirming it includes three pieces of DLC and a demo. Another codename, ‘Momo,’ refers to a Final Fantasy IX Remake.
While many entries are still under codenames, notable discoveries include a new Turok game and a PC version of The Last of Us Part 2. After further exploration, a comprehensive list of these codenames and their details will be compiled and shared.
Fake Game Leaks
It’s important to note that some entries, including GTA 6, Elden Ring 2, and a Bloodborne Remake, were fake and added by a user exploiting the system.
This same user had falsely listed Starfield as the publisher. Please disregard these fake entries, as all other information has been double-checked and confirmed legitimate.