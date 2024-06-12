EpicDB Website Reveals Hidden Epic Games Store Titles

EpicDB Website Reveals Hidden Epic Games Store Titles
Key Takeaways

  • EpicDB platform has leaked several unannounced Epic Games Store titles, including Final Fantasy XVI and The Last of Us Part 2.
  • Users can search for publisher names on EpicDB to discover unreleased games and codenamed entries, such as 'Miller' (Sonic X Shadow Generations) and 'Skobeloff' (Final Fantasy XVI).
  • Some fake entries, like GTA 6 and Elden Ring 2, were added by a user exploiting the system, but legitimate leaks have been verified.

EpicDB platform has leaked several unannounced Epic Games Store titles, including Final Fantasy XVI and The Last of Us Part 2.

A new platform called EpicDB, akin to SteamDB, has recently launched. It reveals a treasure trove of information about games on the Epic Games Store that were not meant for public viewing.

In a relevant Reddit thread on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, user LastGrail explained how to search for a publisher’s name and check their page. Users can discover numerous games and pages labeled with codenames that have yet to be officially published.

EpicDB: Several Publisher games are being leaked
byu/-LastGrail- inGamingLeaksAndRumours

EpicDB allows users to delve into details for each game. For instance, the game codenamed ‘Miller’ (Sonic X Shadow Generations) features a Classic Sonic legacy skin in addition to the already announced Modern Sonic skin.

‘Skobeloff’ has been identified as Final Fantasy XVI, confirming it includes three pieces of DLC and a demo. Another codename, ‘Momo,’ refers to a Final Fantasy IX Remake.

While many entries are still under codenames, notable discoveries include a new Turok game and a PC version of The Last of Us Part 2. After further exploration, a comprehensive list of these codenames and their details will be compiled and shared.

Fake Game Leaks

It’s important to note that some entries, including GTA 6, Elden Ring 2, and a Bloodborne Remake, were fake and added by a user exploiting the system.

This same user had falsely listed Starfield as the publisher. Please disregard these fake entries, as all other information has been double-checked and confirmed legitimate.

