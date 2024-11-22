EU Closes Apple E-Book Antitrust Case After Complaint is Withdrawn

The European Commission is ending an investigation into Apple’s policies on third-party e-books and audiobooks, following the withdrawal of the original party that launched the case.
The closure isn’t a decision that Apple complies with European Union competition rules, the Commission stresses in a daily news briefing. It’s still not clear who the original complainant was, although major players in the e-book and audiobook markets include Google, Rakuten’s Kobo, and of course Amazon, which sells conventional e-books through the Kindle Store and audiobooks through Audible.
The investigation dates back to 2020, and was looking into two of Apple’s most controversial practices — above all its insistence that in-app purchases be funneled through the App Store payment system, where the company takes a 15% to 30% cut. Apple simultaneously blocks apps from promoting cheaper deals elsewhere. Some app creators don’t bother with direct book sales on iPhones and iPads, instead just letting people read or listen to the content they already own.
The Commission’s book probe has been matched by similar ones into music streaming apps, as well as app competition in general. Apple Books and Apple Music enjoy a homefield advantage on iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices, since the company doesn’t have to split profits or persuade customers to download software. They may also enjoy features denied to third-party apps, such as deeper integration with Siri voice commands.
In March 2024, the Commission fined Apple $2 billion over music streaming practices stemming from a Spotify complaint. The Swedish company said it was forced to raise in-app subscription prices to compensate for Apple’s cut, and it later decided to pull in-app subscriptions entirely rather than maintain a double standard. Apple is fighting to overturn that fine, claiming that officials have found no evidence of harm.