EU to Demand Tech Transfers from Chinese Companies for Subsidy Access

Why Trust Techopedia
eu-to-demand-tech-transfers-from-chinese-companies-for-subsidy-access
Key Takeaways

  • The EU mandates Chinese firms to transfer tech and build factories for a €1bn battery grant.
  • Stricter measures against Chinese imports aim to safeguard European industries.
  • The EU's clean tech push faces challenges from economic strain and production delays.

EU authorities will require Chinese firms to transfer intellectual property to European companies for subsidies as part of a stricter clean tech trade policy after Trump’s election.

According to two senior EU officials, Chinese firms must establish European factories and share tech know-how in a €1 billion battery grant tender starting in December, as reported by the Financial Times. The pilot could potentially extend to other EU subsidies.

Though smaller in scale, the requirements mirror China’s system, which forces foreign companies to share intellectual property for market access. Officials added that the criteria may change before the tender.

EU Toughens Measures Against Chinese Imports

The plans reflect Europe’s stricter stance on China, aiming to protect companies from cheap, polluting imports while meeting climate targets. Last month, the European Commission imposed up to 35% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and limited Chinese parts in hydrogen electrolyzers to 25%.

Trump’s allies suggest he will pressure the EU to impose stricter measures on Chinese goods. If he enforces 60% tariffs, China may redirect exports to the EU, prompting action to limit the influx.

The move also addresses concerns over the EU’s economic weakness and the challenge of meeting climate goals without relying on cheap imports.

EU’s Battery Push Faces Economic and Production Hurdles

Increased scrutiny of Chinese imports has led companies like CATL to establish gigafactories in Europe, investing billions in Hungary and Germany. Envision Energy is also investing millions in Spain and France.

At the same time, Volkswagen plans to close at least three German factories, lay off thousands, and reduce wages by 10% due to weak EV sales and industry challenges. Meanwhile, Sweden’s Northvolt, the EU’s battery leader, is struggling near bankruptcy to meet production targets. Batteries comprise over a third of electric vehicle costs and are critical to the European car industry’s transition to cleaner models.

However, a tougher stance on Chinese components could hinder the EU’s decarbonization efforts. Trade protection may not lower consumer prices and could confuse the automotive sector’s growth and competition with China, according to the FT.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  6. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  7. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  9. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  10. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing4 mins
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes1 hourSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris2 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas3 hoursCrypto Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

10 Critical Infrastructure Cyberattacks That Show How Fragile We All Are

Ray Fernandez5 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Network Management

8 Steps to Understanding IP Subnetting in 2024

Dale Janssen6 hoursEditor
dummy_img
Black Friday

Black Friday Store Hours 2024: 70+ U.S. Stores Opening Times

Eddie Wrenn1 dayEditor
dummy_img
Wearables

8 Best Websites to Download Free EPUB Books in 2024

Nicole Willing1 dayTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN