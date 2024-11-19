eu-to-demand-tech-transfers-from-chinese-companies-for-subsidy-access

EU authorities will require Chinese firms to transfer intellectual property to European companies for subsidies as part of a stricter clean tech trade policy after Trump’s election.
According to two senior EU officials, Chinese firms must establish European factories and share tech know-how in a €1 billion battery grant tender starting in December, as reported by the Financial Times. The pilot could potentially extend to other EU subsidies.
Though smaller in scale, the requirements mirror China’s system, which forces foreign companies to share intellectual property for market access. Officials added that the criteria may change before the tender.
EU Toughens Measures Against Chinese Imports
The plans reflect Europe’s stricter stance on China, aiming to protect companies from cheap, polluting imports while meeting climate targets. Last month, the European Commission imposed up to 35% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and limited Chinese parts in hydrogen electrolyzers to 25%.
Trump’s allies suggest he will pressure the EU to impose stricter measures on Chinese goods. If he enforces 60% tariffs, China may redirect exports to the EU, prompting action to limit the influx.
The move also addresses concerns over the EU’s economic weakness and the challenge of meeting climate goals without relying on cheap imports.
EU’s Battery Push Faces Economic and Production Hurdles
Increased scrutiny of Chinese imports has led companies like CATL to establish gigafactories in Europe, investing billions in Hungary and Germany. Envision Energy is also investing millions in Spain and France.
At the same time, Volkswagen plans to close at least three German factories, lay off thousands, and reduce wages by 10% due to weak EV sales and industry challenges. Meanwhile, Sweden’s Northvolt, the EU’s battery leader, is struggling near bankruptcy to meet production targets. Batteries comprise over a third of electric vehicle costs and are critical to the European car industry’s transition to cleaner models.
However, a tougher stance on Chinese components could hinder the EU’s decarbonization efforts. Trade protection may not lower consumer prices and could confuse the automotive sector’s growth and competition with China, according to the FT.