Europe’s SpaceX Competitor Secures Major Funding for Reusable Capsule

The Exploration Company (TEC), a Franco-German startup aiming to rival SpaceX in reusable spacecraft, has secured $160 million in Series B funding.
This latest investment brings TEC’s total funding to over $208 million after it raised approximately $43 million in a Series A round in February 2023.
The funding round drew backing from prominent venture capital firms Balderton Capital and Plural, alongside government-linked initiatives like French Tech Souveraineté and Germany’s DeepTech and Climate Fonds, per a Bloomberg report.
This mix of private and public financing reflects a growing effort to build up Europe’s independent space capabilities and marks a significant step forward in Europe’s push to buttress its space industry.
TEC’s key project, the Nyx capsule, is designed to ferry astronauts and cargo to space stations. The company aims to roll out the next iteration of Nyx in 2025, with a fully developed version expected by 2028.
TEC CEO Hélène Huby highlighted the steady rise in demand for space transport, citing annual market growth of over 10%. The company has already signed contracts worth $800 million, indicating strong interest in its offerings.
Unlike NASA-backed SpaceX, TEC is leaning more on private investors to get Nyx off the ground. However, the European Space Agency (ESA) is reportedly putting its weight behind the project.
Founded in July 2021 by Huby and a team of space engineers from Airbus and ArianeGroup, TEC has quickly taken off as a key player in Europe’s space sector, where many space startups are vying for a stronger presence in the global market now dominated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
Other notable European startups in this field, such as Rocket Factory Augsburg, ArianeGroup, and Isar Aerospace, are also focused on developing reusable rocket technology.
With this funding round under its belt, TEC is moving ahead with plans to refine Nyx and perhaps find the next gear that will enable it to rival Spacex in the global space industry.