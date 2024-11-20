Facebook Messenger Video Calls Will Soon Get AI Backgrounds and Siri Control

Why Trust Techopedia
Facebook Messenger Video Calls Will Soon Get AI Backgrounds and Siri Control
Key Takeaways

  • Meta announced a slew of new features for Facebook Messenger calling.
  • Personalized AI backgrounds will be available “soon” in video calls.
  • You can also ask Siri to help you make calls and send messages.

In a news post, Meta detailed a number of Facebook Messenger calling upgrades, including AI backgrounds, HD video calls, and hands-free calling via Siri.

While on a Messenger video call, you can soon tap an “Effects” icon in the sidebar and select “Backgrounds” to create your own unique AI background.

Image Credit: Meta
Image Credit: Meta

You’ll also have the option to ask Siri to call or message friends and family via Messenger. That could be helpful when you have your hands full with shopping bags or otherwise can’t reach your phone, but would rather use Facebook than your cellular service or FaceTime.

Image Credit: Meta
Image Credit: Meta

Messenger Gets HD Video Calls and Voicemail

Meta also plans to enable HD for Messenger video calls by default over Wi-Fi, and you can enable HD for video calls on cellular data by going to Call Settings and toggling on “Mobile Data for HD Video.”

According to Meta, HD video in combination with voice isolation and background noise suppression should make you feel more like you’re in the room talking with the other person.

Image Credit: Meta
Image Credit: Meta

Meta’s 21st-century take on voicemail is landing soon too, so you’ll get to leave video and audio messages. When the call recipient doesn’t answer, you’ll only have to tap “Record Message” to leave an audio or video message.

Meta says these features will be available “soon,” but stopped short of providing a specific rollout date.

These latest Messenger updates follow the introduction of AI personalized themes using Meta AI in September. Separately, Meta is also working on third-party chats for Messenger and WhatApp that will allow you to chat with friends on other apps that have chosen to interoperate.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  3. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  6. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  7. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  9. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  10. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

Stalker Games in Order: Chronologically & By Release Date

Aleksha McLoughlin5 hours
dummy_img
Marketing

How to Survive Google Core Update: 14 Expert SEO Tips

Alexandra Pankratyeva7 hoursSenior Content Editor
dummy_img
Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Review: Less Than Stellar Survival

Jasmine Mannan9 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing1 dayTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes1 daySenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas1 dayCrypto Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN