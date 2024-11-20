Facebook Messenger Video Calls Will Soon Get AI Backgrounds and Siri Control

In a news post, Meta detailed a number of Facebook Messenger calling upgrades, including AI backgrounds, HD video calls, and hands-free calling via Siri.
While on a Messenger video call, you can soon tap an “Effects” icon in the sidebar and select “Backgrounds” to create your own unique AI background.
You’ll also have the option to ask Siri to call or message friends and family via Messenger. That could be helpful when you have your hands full with shopping bags or otherwise can’t reach your phone, but would rather use Facebook than your cellular service or FaceTime.
Messenger Gets HD Video Calls and Voicemail
Meta also plans to enable HD for Messenger video calls by default over Wi-Fi, and you can enable HD for video calls on cellular data by going to Call Settings and toggling on “Mobile Data for HD Video.”
According to Meta, HD video in combination with voice isolation and background noise suppression should make you feel more like you’re in the room talking with the other person.
Meta’s 21st-century take on voicemail is landing soon too, so you’ll get to leave video and audio messages. When the call recipient doesn’t answer, you’ll only have to tap “Record Message” to leave an audio or video message.
Meta says these features will be available “soon,” but stopped short of providing a specific rollout date.
These latest Messenger updates follow the introduction of AI personalized themes using Meta AI in September. Separately, Meta is also working on third-party chats for Messenger and WhatApp that will allow you to chat with friends on other apps that have chosen to interoperate.