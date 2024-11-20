Final Fantasy XIV Mobile Announced for iOS and Android

  • Square Enix and LightSpeed Studios announced Final Fantasy XIV Mobile for iOS and Android.
  • The game will feature iconic locations, nine playable jobs, and community-driven gameplay.
  • Playtests will begin soon in China, with a global release planned afterward.

Square Enix and LightSpeed Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, have officially revealed Final Fantasy XIV Mobile, a mobile adaptation of the popular MMORPGFinal Fantasy XIV”.

The announcement marks the first confirmed details about the project, which aims to bring the expansive world of Eorzea to iOS and Android devices.

Developed under the supervision of Final Fantasy XIV director and producer Naoki Yoshida, the mobile version is described as a “sister” to the original game. Yoshida emphasized the project’s dedication to faithfully recreating the story, combat, and non-combat features of the PC and console versions while optimizing the experience for mobile platforms.

 

 

The reveal trailer showcases iconic locations such as Ul’dah, Limsa Lominsa, and the Gold Saucer, along with a confrontation with the Primal Titan.

Players can expect nine playable jobs at launch, with roles like Black Mage, Warrior, and Dragoon hinted at in the trailer. The game will also feature 11 crafting and gathering classes, alongside popular side activities like Triple Triad, chocobo racing, and home customization.

In addition to solo adventures, the mobile version will embrace the social and community-driven aspects of the original game. Players can interact with mentors, form parties, or explore the world alongside fellow adventurers. The Armoury system will allow seamless job-switching, enabling diverse gameplay styles.

Square Enix’s decision to develop a mobile version aligns with its strategy to expand its platform offerings and revenue streams. Final Fantasy XIV has been a monumental success, boasting over 30 million registered players globally.

Playtests are scheduled to begin soon in China, with a global release planned shortly afterward. Fans interested in the mobile adaptation can pre-register now while awaiting further updates.

