final-fantasy-xvi-pc-release-date-announced

Square Enix has finally announced a release date for the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI, coming on September 17th.
This follows speculation earlier in August that a release date was on the way, after Nvidia mentioned the game alongside its latest driver.
Download and play the free demo from Steam or Epic Games Store now and pre-purchase today. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/7WjoixkDh1
— FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) August 19, 2024
It’s been over a year since the PS5 console-exclusive launch in June 2023 and we’ve seen two DLCs since then. Echoes of the Fallen landed in December 2023, with The Rising Tide coming to console in April 2024.
We also saw a new PC-specific trailer. Impatient fans can get stuck into a demo out now which begins at the start of the game. Any progress from the demo will carry over to the full game.
Final Fantasy XVI has received mostly positive feedback, though a few diehard fans of the series were unhappy at the move to real-time action combat from the more traditional turn-based combat the games became known for.
Steam and Epic Preorders Are Open for Final Fantasy XVI on PC
Things are a bit different this time around compared to the Final Fantasy 7 remake release. That game launched as an Epic exclusive, coming to Steam the following year, whereas Final Fantasy XVI lands on both stores simultaneously.
The FFXVI Complete Edition is available to preorder now on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and includes both DLCs. It bundles redeemable items and weapons including the Curtana and Buster Sword. There’s also a standalone version of the game available.