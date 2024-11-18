Galaxy S25: Everything We Know About Samsung’s Next-Generation Android

Galaxy S25: Everything We Know About Samsung’s Next-Generation Android
KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy S25 will feature enhanced AI capabilities and superior hardware, including the Gemini Nano 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.
  • Expected features of the Galaxy S25 include a larger display, improved camera quality, and a new UI based on Android 15.
  • The Galaxy S25 is expected between January and February 2025, continuing Samsung's early-year launch trend.
  • Samsung maintains its status as a top Android phone producer, competing with Apple, Google, and OnePlus.

Samsung, over the years, has consistently maintained its position as one of the best Android phone producers in the world. Let’s see if the upcoming Samsung S25 can follow suit.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone series is expected to include even more AI features and superior hardware.

Highlights of these features and specs might include Gemini Nano 2, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, a bigger display, and better camera quality.

Here is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 so far, including a temporary farewell to the region-specific Exynos processor.

What is the Samsung S25?

Samsung S24
Samsung S24 is so 2024: What will 2025 bring? (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is the next flagship smartphone from Samsung, set to launch in early 2025.

We expect it to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and a Gemini Nano 2 AI model, building on the hype train that is artificial intelligence.

The S25 series will likely include three models — S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra — with larger displays, upgraded cameras, and a refined design.

When Will Samsung Galaxy S25 Come Out?

Expected Launch: January – February 2025

The Samsung S25 is expected at the end of January or early February 2025.

Korean-language site FNN says with confidence that 2025’s Galaxy Unpacked event — where the S-range debuts — will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2025, in San Francisco.

It is a good candidate for the event (Samsung always holds its events on a Thursday), although we are yet to see supporting evidence for the date.

If it is accurate, expect the S25 to arrive a few weeks later, in early February.

Samsung’s launch pattern has been fairly predictable for the last couple of years, launching their Galaxy S series between January and March all the way back to 2013.

Looking at the last three Galaxy S series announcements, we see that:

  • Galaxy S22 was announced on February 9, 2022, and released on February 25, 2022;
  • Galaxy S23 was announced on February 1, 2023, and released on February 17. 2023;
  • Galaxy S24 was announced on January 17, 2024, and released on January 31, 2024.

Given this pattern, there is every chance we will get an official announcement about the Samsung Galaxy S25 release Galaxy Unpacked event in 2025, which may happen between January and February.

Samsung S25 First Look

Leaked Images Reveal S25 in the Wild

On October 15, 2024, a tweet from a respected account, ICE UNIVERSE, showed us what appears to be the finished production models of the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra.

We see the classic Samsung look across the three models, but we await to see further shots, as we will likely glean more information from a side and back view.

However, it appears to be confirmation that the range is deep into production and beginning to appear outside of Samsung’s closed doors!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Features

Larger Display Resolution, Gemini Nano 2, AI, and UI 7 based on Android 15

A leak by Anthony, a popular tipster on X, suggests that Samsung is planning to make its next Galaxy S series bigger. The leak suggests that the screen of the Galaxy S25 will go up to 6.36 inches from the 6.2 inches we have in the Galaxy S24.

The same leak also suggests that Samsung isn’t continuing with the Isocell GN3 camera sensor and will instead move to a Sony camera model in their next Galaxy S series. While the details of this development are vague, we hope the already impressive camera quality in Galaxy S25 improves even further.

Since Android 15 is slowly arriving on the latest Androids, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will likely run on this Android OS version.

With Google and Samsung announcing a partnership that brings Google’s generative AI model to Samsung mobile phones, we will see the Samsung Galaxy S25 gaining even more artificial intelligence features from Google.

Since Galaxy 14 already runs on Gemini Pro and Nano, we expect to see another version, probably Gemini Nano 2, in the Galaxy S25 series.

Galaxy S25 Hardware and Specs

Newer Processor, Better Battery, Faster Storage

Surprisingly, rumors swirled at the start of September 2024 that the Samsung S25 will ship worldwide with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Why is that surprising? Samsung has long-divided regions up with different processors — either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips or its own Exynos chips, with various pros and cons to both, including raw power, battery life, and the ease of unlocking and customizing ROMs chief among them.

But Samsung is speculated to temporarily drop Exynos so that it can focus on optimizing the S25 for AI. That’s not a slight on Exynos, which also handles AI well, but likely a “put all your attention into one place” move.

Leaker Ice Universe agrees.

If so, Samsung will ship all Galaxy S25 phones with the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Qualcomm’s chip will be based on a 3nm process and is poised to reach a clocked speed of 4GHz or potentially 4.26GHz. As a result of these changes, we might expect increased battery capacity in the Samsung S25 to feed the processors with enough energy.

Already there are rumors of Galaxy S25 coming with ‘battery AI’ to enhance backup time by eliminating unnecessary tasks. The feature is also rumored to extend runtime by 5-10 percent without compromising performance.

There are also speculations on X that the Samsung S25 will come with faster storage, which may double the speed to 8GB/second — vital for all the speculated AI features the Samsung Galaxy S25 is poised to pack.

Samsung S25 Colors

Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow?

Evan Blass, noted leaker with more than a decade of accurate information, shared on his protected X account that the S25 colors are Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow.

Another analyst, Ross Young, gave a different set of names: Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green. It’s possible that both are correct — and what we see here are different names for the same things.

Based on the reputations that both analysts have, we suspect these are close to the final colors.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Models

Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra

In the past few years, Samsung has consistently released its Galaxy S series in three variants.

There is no indication that they are stopping on this pattern.

So expect to see Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the more luxury Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S24

Features/specs Galaxy S24 Galaxy S25 (Expected)
Display 6.2 inches Rumored to increase to 6.36 inches
System chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm), Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (3nm) only
Operating System (OS) Android 14 Expected: Android 15
Colors Amber yellow, Onyx black, Cobalt violet, Marblegrey, Sapphire blue, Jade green, Sandstone orange Blue, Mint, Navy, & Silver Shadow
Google AI model in use Gemini Nano 1 Likely: Gemini Nano 2
Base price $799.99 Expected: $799.99

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price

Expected: $799.99

While it is too early to take any pricing speculation seriously, Samsung may try to increase the base price of its next flagship smartphones to offset the increasing price of raw materials, including processor costs.

However, if we look at the base pricing for the Samsung S series for the last three years, we will see Samsung maintained a static price point.

If they continue that way, then expect Samsung Galaxy S25 to launch at $799.99.

The Bottom Line

Samsung Galaxy S25 release date may not come until at least the next 6 months. While the phone may not launch with a major iteration away from the current Galaxy S24, Galaxy lovers are still excited about what the smartphone will bring onboard.

If the Samsung Galaxy S25 rumors are true, then we might see an improvement in operational power compared to its immediate predecessor.

From all indications, expect to see a newer processor, a stronger battery capacity, more AI features, and probably a bigger display and better image quality across the Samsung S25 series.

