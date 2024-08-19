Galaxy Tab S10+ and Ultra Receive Certification with 45W Fast Charging

Key Takeaways

  • Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor.
  • Leaks indicate that the charging speed will remain capped at 45W.
  • Only the Plus and Ultra models may be released, with no sign of a standard version.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is projected to debut in the coming months. Despite the transition to a MediaTek processor, charging speeds appear to remain unchanged.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ (model SM-X820) and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (model SM-X926C) have recently received certification from China’s Compulsory Certification (CCC) authority, according to MySmartPrice.

The documents from this certification indicate that the tablets will support 45W fast charging (10V and 4.5A), the same as the previous Galaxy Tab S9 series, which was released in mid-2023. Regrettably, the ССC documentation doesn’t disclose any additional specifications for the device.

Source: mysmartprice.com 
Interestingly, the standard Galaxy Tab S10 model is not listed in the CCC certification records or other standard sources, leading to speculation that Samsung may only release the Plus and Ultra variants of the Galaxy Tab S10. Current leaks support this theory.

Galaxy Tab S10: Expected Enhancements

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, a 4nm chip manufactured by TSMC. This new chip features eight high-performance CPU cores and the ARM Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU, which includes hardware support for ray tracing.

Rumors suggest that Samsung may focus on enhancing productivity features with the Galaxy Tab S10 series. However, details about potential upgrades in battery life, display quality, or camera systems remain unclear. The tablets are anticipated to launch with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 and could benefit from up to seven years of Android OS updates.

Early rumors suggested that Samsung might introduce the new Galaxy Tab S10 models alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung Unpacked in Paris this July.

Historically, Samsung has launched products in October, as seen with the Galaxy Tab S9 Fan Edition, which debuted on October 16, 2023.

A Samsung representative recently revealed that the Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to be available for purchase by the end of the year. While October seems to be the likely release date for the Galaxy Tab S10, we’ll update you on the release.

