Game in 3D Without Glasses: Samsung’s Odyssey 3D Monitor Unveiled

Gamescom attendees can try out Samsung’s first glasses-free 3D gaming monitor, the Odyssey 3D.
The monitor, which uses innovative light field display (LFD) tech and a lenticular lens on the front panel to create realistic 3D images from 2D content, will be available to experience at Samsung’s booth in Cologne.
CES attendees may have heard about the Samsung Odyssey 3D as the monitor received the Best of Innovation Award at CES 2024 in the Gaming and eSports category.
Samsung’s Odyssey 3D offers Gaming Without 3D Glasses
No 3D glasses are needed as the monitor uses View Mapping and Eye Tracking technology for an optimized glasses-free 3D experience. View Mapping adjusts the image continuously for improved depth prescription, while Eye Tracking utilizes the built-in camera to track eye movement.
The monitor allows gamers to switch between 2D and 3D modes depending on their preferences and comes in 27-inch and 37-inch screen sizes. It also offers 4K resolution, an impressive 165Hz refresh rate for smooth, lag-free gaming, and a 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.
The Samsung Odyssey 3D also packs a height adjustment stand (HAS) and tilt capabilities for comfortable gaming sessions in FreeSync Premium. Connectivity impresses, too, with one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports.
Game on the Odyssey 3D at Gamescom 2024
At Samsung’s booth at Gamescom, visitors can enjoy an exclusive preview of KRAFTON’s “inZOI,” a life sim with realistic graphics, on the Odyssey 3D. The monitor’s high refresh rates and fast response times ensure a deeply immersive experience.
Gamers can also play Genshin Impact on the Odyssey OLED G8 or World of Warcraft: The War Within on the Odyssey Neo G9 and OLED G9, alongside other Blizzard titles such as Hearthstone and Overwatch 2.
Alongside the Odyssey 3D, Samsung announced it’s adding three new models to its Odyssey OLED lineup: the Odyssey OLED G955SD, the G93SD, and the G85SD. All offer impressive specs and Samsung’s OLED Glare Free tech to reduce light reflection and its proprietary OLED Safeguard to prevent burn-ins.