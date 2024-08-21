Gamescom 2024: Biggest Announcements and Trailers You May Have Missed

Missed the opening night of Gamescom? Here’s a full recap of the biggest game announcements and trailers, from Borderlands 4 to Goat Simulator Remastered.
Gamescom’s opening night officially wrapped up on August 20, with close to two hours of announcements. One of the world’s most significant gaming events will run the whole week until August 25.
Pre-Show Announcements
Sniper Elite: Resistance
The upcoming Sniper Elite: Resistance will star a new protagonist who can make Axis skulls explode with one well-placed bullet to the head. The game is scheduled to be launched in 2025.
Enotria: The Last Song
A captivating action-adventure game set in a vibrant world inspired by Italian folklore, where players harness magic to battle against a curse that threatens reality.
AILA
It is a narrative-driven puzzle game where you are a game tester for an AI game, AILA, navigating through a series of challenges to unlock memories and unravel a gripping mystery.
Revenge of the Savage Planet
A sequel to the hit exploration game, expanding on the quirky alien worlds with new creatures, biomes, and survival mechanics.
Inzoi
A visually stunning, hyper-realistic life sim that allows you to live the life you’ve always wanted. We saw an all-new trailer for the upcoming simulation game. Currently, the game does not have a release date set in stone. Interested users can check the game’s character-creator toolset on Steam from August 21-26.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020
This game will overhaul the gameplay mechanics and allow users to explore the best of sci-fi horror.
Main Show Announcements
Borderlands 4
Borderlands 4 has an all-new cinematic trailer that gives us a sneak peek of what to expect from the game. The trailer includes ripped dimensions, a planet scarred by veins of Eridium, and a mysterious robotic hand reaching for the signature mask of a Pandoran bandit. The game will be available somewhere in 2025.
Dying Light: The Beast
Techland revealed Dying Light: The Beast, a 20-hour adventure in the Dying Light universe featuring Kyle Crane from the original 2015 game.
No More Room in Hell 2
A cooperative first-person survival horror game where players must fend off relentless zombie hordes in an apocalyptic setting.
Arc Raiders
First announced in 2021, Arc Raiders is now scheduled for release in 2025, with a playtest available this fall.
Reanimal
Reanimal, a new spooky adventure game from Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios, was revealed. It features cinematic platforming, puzzles, and co-op gameplay.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is slated to launch on April 24 next year. The game returns with a 17-character roster featuring classic and new fighters, special editions and post-launch plans.
Monument Valley 3
Monument Valley 3, launching on December 10, will follow Noor through a world of manipulable architecture. The entire series will be available on Netflix starting September 19.
Starfield: Shattered Space
Starfield will introduce a space buggy in a future update, enhancing planet exploration on foot.
Delta Force
A tactical first-person shooter that revives the classic franchise, focusing on large-scale military operations and intense combat scenarios.
Masters of Albion
Peter Molyneux surprised fans by announcing Masters of Albion, a new god game he has been working on for several years.
Arena Breakout Infinite
A fast-paced, action-packed shooter set in a futuristic world where players compete in high-stakes, adrenaline-fueled battles within dynamic arenas.
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo 4’s next major update, Vessel of Hatred, launches on October 8, introducing new mercenaries and challenging areas in Sanctuary.
Mafia: The Old Country
Mafia: The Old Country will take players to early 1900s Sicily. We can expect more information about the game in December.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
We saw extended footage of the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 game, which was full of explosions, bullets, and a glimpse at former US President Bill Clinton. The game seems to be incredibly detailed and impressive.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero launches in 50 days. The new gameplay trailer showcased various characters that players can control. The game will be available on platforms including PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.
Path of Exile 2
Path of Exile 2, a free-to-play Diablo-style RPG, will enter early access on November 15. The game will be available on multiple consoles, including PCs, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Civilization 7
Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 launches on February 11, 2025. On various platforms, players can choose between diplomacy and all-out war.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, set in 15th-century Bohemia, will be released on February 11, 2025. It features intense medieval combat.
Little Nightmares 3
Little Nightmares 3 will be launched in 2025. The Gamescom trailer showcased creepy visuals and tense gameplay.
Goat Simulator Remastered
Coffee Stain Studios announced Goat Simulator Remastered. The game is scheduled to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S later this year. The remastered game will include all released elements such as DLC, the GoatVille High map, and more.
Persona 3: Reload – Episode Aigis
The Persona 3 Episode Aigis DLC is arriving soon, and Atlus surprised fans by announcing the appearance of Persona 5’s Joker as a powerful enemy in the DLC.
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
Life is Strange’s creators premiered a Lost Records: Bloom and Rage trailer. The adventure game will launch in two parts for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S next year. While Tape 1 is scheduled to be available on February 18, 2025, Tape 2 is set to release on March 18 next year.
Infinity Nikki
Infinity Nikki, an open-world dress-up MMO, released a trailer full of fashion-forward avatars, though the game’s storyline remains mysterious.
King of Meat
King of Meat, a new online co-op game, was revealed as a competitor to Fall Guys. interested users can expect to play the game on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch.
Mecha Break
Mecha Break’s closed beta for Xbox Series X|S will run from August 25-27, offering players a chance to experience this 6v6 mechanized multiplayer game.
Dune Awakening
A new gameplay video for Dune Awakening was showcased at the event.
Marvel Rivals
The game is set to release on December 6. The game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Marvel Rivals will include Captain America and the Winter Soldier as playable characters.
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact will be released for Xbox on November 20. A teaser for the new nation, Natlan, set to debut in the 5.0 update on August 28, was also revealed.
Naraka Bladepoint
Naraka Bladepoint announced the addition of Lara Croft to its roster, debuting on August 28.
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Batman: Arkham Shadow’s first gameplay trailer revealed a VR game that retains the classic Arkham gameplay. It will feature a first-person perspective.
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds is set for release next year, with Capcom teasing exciting gameplay in its trailers.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
With its release just weeks away, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s new trailer highlighted brutal action and power-armor battles.
Secret Level
A new anthology series called Secret Level will debut on Amazon Prime Video on December 10. It will feature stories about existing and new games, including Armored Core, Ghost of Tsushima, and Mega Man.
Towerborne
Towerborne, a side-scrolling action game, will be available in early access on PC starting September 10. An Xbox version is in development.
Age of Mythology: Retold
Age of Mythology: Retold launches on September 4. The game will bring a new story to the RTS genre. Age of Mythology: Retold will be available on Game Pass at launch.
Indiana Jones and The Great Circle
Indiana Jones and The Great Circle will launch on December 9 for PC and Xbox Series X|S, with a PS5 version arriving in Spring 2025. The game’s gameplay and development were showcased during the event.
The First Berserker: Khazan
The First Berserker: Khazan’s technical closed beta for consoles will run from October 11-20, showcasing more of its action RPG gameplay.
World of War: The War Within
Blizzard Entertainment confirmed an upcoming Warcraft Direct, with an early access beta for World of War: The War Within.
Unknown 9: Awakening
Unknown 9: Awakening, an adventure game by Bandai Namco, will launch on October 18. It will feature a mysterious dimension known as The Fold.
Squid Games: Unleashed
Netflix announced Squid Games: Unleashed, a video game adaptation of the popular Korean TV series. The trailer hinted at twisted gameplay inspired by the show.
Dark and Darker Mobile
Dark and Darker Mobile, a dungeon-crawling game, is set to be released on iOS and Android platforms. Pre-registration is now open for interested players.