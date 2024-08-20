Gamescom Reveals Dying Light: The Beast

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live surprised Dying Light fans with a reveal and trailer for Dying Light: The Beast.
Dying Light: The Beast pic.twitter.com/zloxEpnzGJ
— Wario64 (@Wario64) August 20, 2024
There was speculation on X earlier this week over what this could be after Geoff Keighley shared a live-action trailer on Monday with the curious tagline “The Beast Is Coming.”
👹 The Beast Is Coming 👹
Tune into @gamescom Opening Night Live, tomorrow at 11a PT / 2p ET / 8p EST for the reveal.
Set a Reminder on YouTube to Watch Live: https://t.co/M13YlBGqFW pic.twitter.com/jPT8pEqqhx
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 19, 2024
On August 20, we saw a trailer that potentially teased a Dying Light game, starting out bright and cheery before descending into a dark, gory ending.
The trailer we saw tonight for the new DLC shows Kyle Crane is back, with a new open world region and 20 hours of gameplay for fans of the zombie franchise.
Thought there was speculation that this could be the DLC 2 that was expected, it looks like its a standalone game, with no word as yet on the second DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human