Gamescom Reveals Dying Light: The Beast

Key Takeaways

  • A new game announcement and trailer for *Dying Light: The Beast* were revealed.
  • Kyle Crane returns in the new game with a brand-new open-world region to explore.
  • The game is available on the wishlist now.

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live surprised Dying Light fans with a reveal and trailer for Dying Light: The Beast.

 

There was speculation on X earlier this week over what this could be after Geoff Keighley shared a live-action trailer on Monday with the curious tagline “The Beast Is Coming.”

On August 20, we saw a trailer that potentially teased a Dying Light game, starting out bright and cheery before descending into a dark, gory ending.

The trailer we saw tonight for the new DLC shows Kyle Crane is back, with a new open world region and 20 hours of gameplay for fans of the zombie franchise.

Thought there was speculation that this could be the DLC 2 that was expected, it looks like its a standalone game, with no word as yet on the second DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human

