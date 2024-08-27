Garmin’s New Enduro and Fenix Smartwatches Have Better Fitness Tracking and Battery Life

Garmin has officially launched the Fenix 8, a multisport GPS smartwatch designed to rival the latest fitness wearables. The company also introduced the Enduro 3.
Main Characteristics of Fenix 8
The Garmin Fenix 8, a new addition to the brand’s flagship smartwatch lineup, has been announced with prices starting at $1,000 and reaching up to $1,200. The watch is crafted for athletes and adventurers, and continues the Fenix tradition of offering advanced fitness tracking features and exploration.
Garmin has unveiled the Fenix 8, which adds a built-in speaker and microphone that let you make and receive calls directly from the watch. It also supports voice commands, such as setting timers, without needing a phone connection — a first for the Fenix series. The Garmin Messenger app simplifies wrist-based communication, but both users must have the app installed on their phones.
The Fenix 8 offers a choice between an AMOLED display and a solar-powered MIP display. Garmin claims the solar option is more efficient this time around, with the solar models providing up to 29 days of battery life for the 47mm version and 48 days for the 51mm model. In comparison, the standard Fenix 8 models offer 10 days for the 43mm, 16 days for the 47mm, and 29 days for the 51mm.
The watch includes a new sensor guard and leakproof metal buttons designed to meet military durability standards. The timepiece is rated for 40 meters of diving, making it suitable for casual scuba and apnea activities, and includes options for a titanium bezel and scratch-resistant sapphire lens.
The Fenix 8 brings enhanced 4-6 week strength training plans and upgraded diving capabilities. It features a new map interface with detailed terrain information and preloaded maps for golf courses and ski resorts. Additionally, it includes EKG capabilities and LED flashlights previously available on the Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro models.
The Fenix 8 maintains Garmin’s core fitness features, such as health monitoring, exercise tracking, and enhanced mapping capabilities, with improvements in strength training and route suggestions.
Main Characteristics of Enduro 3
Garmin has also updated its Enduro watch alongside the Fenix 8 release. Designed for ultrarunners and those needing extended battery life, the Enduro 3 now offers up to 320 hours of GPS use with enhanced solar capabilities and will be available for $900.
Weighing 63g, the Enduro 3 is lighter than its 70g predecessor. It includes several upgrades from the Fenix 8, such as EKG functionality, advanced strength training plans, a built-in flashlight, and solar charging. Its MIP screen supports solar power, offering up to 320 hours of GPS use and up to 90 days in smartwatch mode.
The Enduro 3, which comes in a 51mm size, offers trail run VO2 max insights, grade-adjusted pace, and advanced navigation tools. It also features a sapphire lens and a titanium bezel.
It includes Garmin Messenger for in-watch messaging, Garmin Pay, and the ability to download songs from streaming services like Spotify and Deezer for offline listening. Unlike the Fenix 8, the Enduro 3 doesn’t have a built-in microphone or speaker.
Both the Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 are available starting today. However, if you’re looking for a versatile smartwatch for everyday use, the Apple Watch Series 10 might be worth waiting for. This model is expected to launch in September, offering enhanced integration with Apple’s ecosystem, improved health tracking, and a larger display in a thinner case. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 might also appear. For serious outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, the Garmin Fenix 8 may be the better choice thanks to its rugged design and extra-long battery life.