General Motors to Cut 1,000 Jobs to Focus on AI

Why Trust Techopedia
news/general-motors-to-cut-1000-jobs-to-focus-on-ai
Key Takeaways

  • GM confirms 1,000 positions to be axed, impacting its Michigan tech campus.
  • The auto giant aims to concentrate resources after an operations review.
  • GM vows to make "bold choices" to become a stronger competitor.

General Motors is to cut its workforce headcount by more than 1,000, with the company set to commit resources to projects likely to have the “greatest impact”. 

The American multinational auto giant will focus on initiatives such as fine-tuning its Super Cruise driver assistance tech and exploring AI’s benefits. 

As part of the cuts, around 600 jobs will be lost at GM’s tech site in Michigan, with the remainder expected to impact operations outside the States.

As first reported by Bloomberg, the staff reduction is not related to performance or a need to make savings but to a review of overall operations following the departure of a senior figure. 

Mike Abbott, GM’s executive vice president of software and services, left the firm in March of this year due to health reasons. Given the increased investment in GM’s electric vehicles, he was brought in to oversee software development, but in his absence, the company has decided on a change of tack. 

Software-Focused Vehicles

A company statement said, “We must simplify for speed and excellence, make bold choices, and prioritize the investments that will have the greatest impact.” 

The decision to take a different path follows notable software issues that, after problems were flagged soon after release, contributed to a pause in sales of GM’s Blazer EV at the end of 2023. 

In the interim period, two Apple executives were brought on board to fill the void left by Abbott, another iPhone maker alumni, but more changes will follow as GM strives to be more competitive in the new age of software-focused vehicles.

This latest round of job losses was preceded by a larger exodus in April 2023 when 5,000 workers opted for a buyout as part of company efforts to reach a £2 billion cost-cutting target.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Gaming

Call of Duty Games in Order: Play the Series Chronologically and by Release Date

Callum Self1 hour
dummy_img
Gambling

Paul Gascoigne Interview: Don’t Compare Me to Foden or Grealish… There’s Only One Gazza!

Owen Fulda2 hours
dummy_img
Software Development

What is Blooket? Is it a Good Teaching Tool?

Neil C. Hughes5 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Big Tech

Google Monopoly Ruling: Expert Analysis

Franklin Okeke9 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Software Bots

Business Bets Big on AI — Consumers Bet Against It

Neil C. Hughes1 daySenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Are AI Hallucinations Still a Problem in 2024?

Tim Keary1 dayTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN