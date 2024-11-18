Genshin Impact 5.2 Phase 1: Should You Pull Chasca, Lyney, or Ororon?

The latest Genshin Impact characters launch in the 5.2 phase 1 banner event starting on November 20, 2024.
Throughout the Wish event, players will get the chance to pull five-star characters Lyney and Chasca in addition to the new four-star character Ororon.
The three have their strengths and weaknesses, so it can be difficult to decide which one to pick. Here is our guide on which Genshin Impact character to pull in the latest banner.
There will be two new Genshin Impact banners available throughout the 5.2 phase 1 update, giving players the chance to pull the latest four and five-star characters for a limited time.
Piercing Shot’s Crimson Wake
- Debut banner of five-star character “Skyborne Arbiter” Chasca (Anemo).
- Four-star characters include Ororon (Electro), Sucrose (Anemo), and Barbara (Hydro).
- Players who have not yet unlocked the characters can test them out in the Test Run trial event.
Conjuring Chiaroscura
- Re-run banner of five-star character “Spectacle of Phantasmagoria” Lyney (Pyro).
- Four-star characters include Ororon (Electro), Sucrose (Anemo), and Barbara (Hydro).
- Players who have not yet unlocked the characters can test them out in the Test Run trial event.
Genshin Impact banners are limited-time wish events that players can participate in. They spend in-game currency to get a chance to pick out their desired characters and weapons.
Lyney and Chasca, alongside Ororon and the other four-star characters, are among the best Genshin Impact characters available to play in 2024. Players can utilize each character’s strengths to help build the best team catered to their play style.
Genshin impact 5.2 Phase 1: Release Time
The Genshin Impact 5.2 release date is set for November 20 to December 10, 2024. It will function similarly to how the 5.1 phase 1 Nahida and Hu-Tao event ran before it. After this time, Update 5.2 phase 2 takes effect, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated closer to release.
The update will be available on all platforms, including PC, iOS, and Android on mobile, as well as PS4/PS5.
You can learn more about the new Genshin Impact features coming with the 5.2 update, Tapestry of Spirit and Flame.
Chasca
|Rarity
|5 stars
|Element
|Dynamo
|Weapon
|Bow
|Voice Actors
|Lauren Amante (EN)
Kaida Yuhko (JP)
Chasca is one of two five-star characters available in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 5.2 update, with an Elemental skill that changes elements depending on her team.
Strengths
Chasca’s ability to convert her attacks based on the party’s elemental composition makes her highly adaptable when it comes to team-building. For each Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro ally, certain projectiles change elements, enabling different reactions like Vaporize or Melt.
Nightsoul Blessing allows her to remain airborne, enhancing her overall mobility. While airborne, she gains the ability to perform charged multi-target attacks, which is ideal for crowd control from a distance.
As a result, Chasca excels in “rainbow” team compositions where each team member brings a different compatible element. This setup allows her to fully capitalize on her Elemental skill, maximizing its potential through diverse elemental synergies.
Because her Elemental skill summons a flying weapon, it can also be a great tool for aerial traversal and exploration, though players should be conscious of Nightsoul points and Phlogiston depletion.
Weakness
Despite Chasca’s versatility in elemental applications, this severely limits options for players who prefer to run single-element teams or prefer elements outside of the four previously stated. If these synergies are absent, her damage output and utility will suffer as a result.
Her playstyle also demands great resource management and constant monitoring of her Phlogiston mechanics, as her aerial state depletes Nightsoul points the longer it remains active. Because of this, there is a high learning curve that newer players may struggle to overcome.
Lyney
|Rarity
|5 stars
|Element
|Pyro
|Weapon
|Bow
|Voice Actors
|Daman Mills (EN)
Shimono Hiro (JP)
Lyney is Lynette’s twin brother and the Great Magician of Fontaine. After being saved by an unknown individual known as the “Father,” he now accepts missions for the House of the Hearth in his pursuit of becoming the “Father’s” successor.
Lyney’s damage scales higher the more Pyro Genshin Impact characters are in the team, making him one of the strongest Pyro damage dealers in the game.
Strengths
Lyney is an incredible damage dealer in specific builds, with his damage scaling significantly when paired with other Pyro characters. His Ascension 4 passive increases his outgoing damage based on the number of Pyro allies present, reaching his full potential in double-Pyro teams.
In addition, Lyney also excels in charged attacks infused with Pyro, amplified by his passive abilities. His “Prop Arrows” and “Grin-Malkin Hats” serve to both deal high amounts of damage and taunt enemies to provide opportunities for the rest of the team.
To further encourage pyro synergies, Lyney can increase his critical damage output through his passive and can be an effective counter against pyro-resistant enemies thanks to his constellations.
Weaknesses
His greatest strength is also his greatest crutch, with his overall damage output extinguished when placed in teams without a Pyro element. Lyney is notorious for lacking flexibility, and his dependence on other support characters in order to maximize performance.
For example, Lyney sacrifices health points to execute Prop Arrows when his health is above 60%. His playstyle also heavily emphasizes charged attacks, which can leave him vulnerable between attacks if not covered by other teammates.
Ororon
|Rarity
|4 stars
|Element
|Electro
|Weapon
|Bow
|Voice Actors
|Nathan Nokes (EN)
Kondo Takashi (JP)
He is a member of the Masters of the Night-Wind and previously almost became a victim of an experiment by the elders. They sought to use his fractured soul in order to restore Natlan’s Ley Lines and return to the night kingdom, but Ororon managed to thwart those plans.
Ororon is overall a character that excels in airborne combat and traversal, which we go into more detail about in our Ororon release date hub..
Strengths
Ororon pairs well in Hydro and Electro team compositions as it allows him to optimize Nightsoul point production. He can then use his Nightsoul points to activate Nightsoul Blessings and Hypersense, making enemies more vulnerable to Electro damage.
He excels as a dub-damage dealer from a distance, capable of ascending high into the air and suspending himself to gain a height advantage over distant targets.
His elemental burst is also great for crowd control, dealing continuous damage in a targeted area while taunting enemies and opening windows of opportunity for damage by the rest of the team.
His passive skill activates when he is part of the party and improves all Genshin Impact characters’ gliding speed, making him an excellent choice for players wanting to make exploration more efficient.
Weaknesses
To maximize his potential, Ororon requires teammates with specific elements to trigger reactions effectively. Without these synergies, players will see a noticeable drop in damage output.
While Ororon excels in crowd control and area of effect damage, his single-target damage is rather lackluster compared to more competitive options such as Hu-Tao. His overall playstyle is also best suited for teams that can deal damage from a distance, meaning most melee characters may struggle to fully take advantage of Ororon’s abilities.
Which Genshin Impact Character Should You Pull?
Players have the choice between two Genshin Impact banners to pull, featuring three bow users distinct from one another. What determines which character to hunt for ultimately comes down to playstyle and preferences.
Chasca
Pros
- Elemental variety
- Airborne traversal
- Great in “rainbow” teams
Cons
- Suffers in mono-element teams
- Demands great resource management.
Lyney
Pros
- Single target damage
- Damage scales in Pyro teams
- Strong charged attacks
Cons
- Slow damage output
- Suffers in multi-element teams
- Sacrifices health for damage
Ororon
Pros
- Distant crowd control
- Airborne capabilities
- Glide passive
Cons
- Restricted to Hydro/Electro teams
- Struggles in close-range
- Low single-target damage
Our Recommendation for Genshin Impact 5.2 Phase 1
Chasca is the newest and most versatile five-star character available in 5.2 Phase 1. Source: HoYoverse.
Between the two Genshin Impact banners, players can’t go wrong with either option available. Chasca and Lyney are polar opposites to one another and cater to two very different playstyles.
Chasca is the latest character designed for players who want to incorporate multiple elements into their team compositions, keeping options open and adaptable for a variety of enemy types and resistances.
Lyney is a solid choice for players who want to maximize their outgoing damage and aren’t afraid to place all bets on a single element. Pyro still boasts a variety of strong characters that can benefit from Lyney’s presence thanks to his passive abilities.
Ororon is a solid four-star character with unique mechanics and playstyle and can fulfill a number of roles thanks to his effective range and strong Elemental burst.
Chasca would be our overall recommendation because of her Elemental skill, which allows for strong damage output and covers multiple elements. And it’s hard to turn down a flying cannon, which makes traversing Genshin Impact’s world faster and more enjoyable.
The Bottom Line
The wish event runs throughout the rest of the second phase of the Genshin Impact 5.2 update, featuring two banners that will be available from November 20 to December 10, 2024.
The three new Genshin Impact characters, Chasca, Ororon, and Lyney (re-run), will have increased drops throughout the event in their own separate banners: Piercing Shot’s Crimson Wake and Conjuring Chiaroscura.
The three have strengths and weaknesses, but playing them through the Test run trial event will give you a much better idea of who to go for.