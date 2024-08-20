Gigabyte Unveils New QD-OLED Aorus Monitors in India

Why Trust Techopedia
gigabyte-unveils-new-qd-oled-aorus-monitors-in-india
Key Takeaways

  • Gigabyte has confirmed the launch of its new Aorus OLED monitors in India.
  • The models are designed for gaming and entertainment, featuring the Tactical Resolution Switch for quick access and a new Night Vision feature.
  • The monitors will be available starting September across authorized channels.

Gigabyte has confirmed the launch of its new Aorus OLED monitors in India. 

These include the FO32U2P and FO27Q3 models, which are said to have been designed for gaming and entertainment and feature the all-new Tactical Resolution Switch for quick access and a new Night Vision feature. The Tactical Resolution Switch will allow users to switch to a 24in size with FHD resolution. The night vision feature helps in enhancing visibility in low-light conditions by highlighting dark areas without overexposing the screen. The FO32U2P and FO27Q3 monitors will be priced at Rs 134,499 and Rs 86,999 respectively and will be available starting September across authorized channels.

Aorus FO32U2P: Features

The 32in Aorus FO32U2P gaming monitor can deliver 80 Gbps bandwidth without Display Stream Compression (DSC). It comes with support for Daisy Chain configurations, which will allow users to easily plan a multi-display setup. The 32in monitor comes with DP 2.1 support and offers exclusive capabilities, including 4K 240Hz uncompressed image support. The monitor also comes with features such as the Tactical Switch for quick-access functions.

Aorus FO27Q3: Features

The Aorus FO27Q3 monitor features a 10-bit 27in screen with support for 99% DCI-P3 Color Space: It is designed for high-speed gameplay with a 360Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution and 400-nits peak brightness. It comes with support for HDMI 2.1 and other features include Night Vision, AI-based OLED Care, GameAssist, and a Tactical Switch.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Gaming

Call of Duty Games in Order: Play the Series Chronologically and by Release Date

Callum Self1 hour
dummy_img
Gambling

Paul Gascoigne Interview: Don’t Compare Me to Foden or Grealish… There’s Only One Gazza!

Owen Fulda3 hours
dummy_img
Software Development

What is Blooket? Is it a Good Teaching Tool?

Neil C. Hughes5 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Big Tech

Google Monopoly Ruling: Expert Analysis

Franklin Okeke9 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Software Bots

Business Bets Big on AI — Consumers Bet Against It

Neil C. Hughes1 daySenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Are AI Hallucinations Still a Problem in 2024?

Tim Keary1 dayTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN