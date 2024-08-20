gigabyte-unveils-new-qd-oled-aorus-monitors-in-india

Gigabyte has confirmed the launch of its new Aorus OLED monitors in India.
These include the FO32U2P and FO27Q3 models, which are said to have been designed for gaming and entertainment and feature the all-new Tactical Resolution Switch for quick access and a new Night Vision feature. The Tactical Resolution Switch will allow users to switch to a 24in size with FHD resolution. The night vision feature helps in enhancing visibility in low-light conditions by highlighting dark areas without overexposing the screen. The FO32U2P and FO27Q3 monitors will be priced at Rs 134,499 and Rs 86,999 respectively and will be available starting September across authorized channels.
Aorus FO32U2P: Features
The 32in Aorus FO32U2P gaming monitor can deliver 80 Gbps bandwidth without Display Stream Compression (DSC). It comes with support for Daisy Chain configurations, which will allow users to easily plan a multi-display setup. The 32in monitor comes with DP 2.1 support and offers exclusive capabilities, including 4K 240Hz uncompressed image support. The monitor also comes with features such as the Tactical Switch for quick-access functions.
The Gigabyte AORUS FO27Q3 is an outstanding PC gaming monitor that combines its remarkable gaming performance with a fast response time for sharp motion and a high 360Hz refresh rate. How does it compete against similar monitors?
Find out here: https://t.co/yRTckStNzo pic.twitter.com/qbQGE0xnxh
— RTINGS.com (@rtingsdotcom) June 17, 2024
Aorus FO27Q3: Features
The Aorus FO27Q3 monitor features a 10-bit 27in screen with support for 99% DCI-P3 Color Space: It is designed for high-speed gameplay with a 360Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution and 400-nits peak brightness. It comes with support for HDMI 2.1 and other features include Night Vision, AI-based OLED Care, GameAssist, and a Tactical Switch.