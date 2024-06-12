GM Pours $850M into Cruise’s Ailing Robotaxi Business

According to The Verge, General Motors is sinking an $850 investment into autonomous taxi company Cruise.
The investment should help cover operational costs as testing of the company’s driverless vehicles resumes.
Cruise’s taxis have been grounded since late last year, with California banning Cruise from using its vehicles in the state and all 950 cars voluntarily recalled for software updates.
Cruise’s Incident with Pedestrian
This follows an incident in San Francisco last October, in which one of Cruise’s vehicles hit a pedestrian struck by another vehicle and dragged them 20 feet. The injured woman is set to receive at least $8 million in a settlement.
This incident came weeks after another collision involving a Cruise car, which smashed into a fire truck after failing to give way to the first responder.
Cruise Resumes Operations
Last year wasn’t great for Cruise as it laid off 24% of its staff, with ten executives including co-founders Dan Kan and Kyle Vogt resigning. In 2023, GM lost $3.48 billion on the company.
Currently, Cruise operates robotaxis in San Francisco, Dallas, and Phoenix. It is currently rolling its vehicles out to Houston, though human safety drivers are still in charge. The company plans to start supervised autonomous driving in the coming weeks.
Despite these setbacks, GM still has plans to be a big player in the autonomous driving market and remains committed to Cruise in the hopes it will eventually see a return on what’s proving to be an expensive investment.