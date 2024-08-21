Gmail Introduces ‘Polish’ Gemini Feature to Refine Email Drafts

Gmail now offers a “Polish” feature within “Help Me Write” to transform rough drafts into polished emails on both web and mobile platforms.
Google has launched a new “Polish” feature within the “Help Me Write” tool in Gmail, following the recent introduction of the summarization tool in the Gmail mobile app. These updates include two new features powered by Gemini, aimed at making email drafting more efficient:
- A new “Polish” feature within Help Me Write for refining email drafts on both web and mobile platforms.
- New shortcuts for “Help Me Write” and “Refine My Draft” are now available on Android and iOS devices.
Earlier, the “Refine my draft” function in “Help Me Write” offered options to “Formalize,” “Shorten,” or “Elaborate” users’ text. The new “Polish” feature now enhances emails, allowing users to transform rough notes into a formal draft quickly.
Gmail’s “Polish” feature now refines rough notes into formal drafts. Available on Android ￼, iOS, and web ￼#Google #Pixel9ProXL #Android15 pic.twitter.com/QQ3SHcexyr
— choqao (@choqao) August 21, 2024
How Can Users Access the New Gmail Features?
To use this feature, compose the text and tap the pencil icon with a sparkle in the toolbar to choose “Polish.” This option is available on mobile and web versions of Gmail, allowing the content to be regenerated and quickly “Replaced.”
When starting a new email draft, a “Help Me Write” button will appear on mobile devices’ email body. If the draft exceeds 12 words, a “Refine My Draft” button will appear below the text. It provides options to enhance, expand, formalize, shorten the content, or initiate a new draft. Swiping right on this button will display these refinement tools.
The Features Aren’t Available to All Users Yet
These new capabilities, including the ability to “polish” drafts, are widely deployed for users subscribed to Google One AI Premium and those with Gemini Business and Enterprise or Gemini Education and Education Premium add-ons. For administrators, this feature is automatically enabled by default, with no additional configuration needed. End users will also find it turned on automatically, with no option to disable it.
Google’s “Help Me Write” feature received significant upgrades earlier this year, allowing users to draft emails by simply providing text prompts. The “Polish” feature is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to integrate advanced AI functionalities into Gmail, making email composition faster and more efficient. This feature is part of the Workspace Labs program and is not yet broadly obtainable. Users must sign up for early access, use US English, and reside in a supported country to access it.
Google’s On The Way to Adding AI to All Its Services
Previously, at I/O 2024 in May 2024, Google unveiled new AI-powered features for Gmail aimed at streamlining email management and communication. These features include summarizing entire email threads, comparing multiple quotes, and providing contextually nuanced smart replies. These updates, powered by Gemini, are designed to help home and Workspace users manage large volumes of email more efficiently by reducing the time spent reading and composing messages. The “Help Me Write” option was also introduced during the annual event.
In August, at the Made by Google event, the company launched Gemini Live, a new voice-based assistant for Advanced subscribers, starting on Android devices and set to expand to iOS and other languages soon. This feature offers ten voice options for personalized interaction and supports hands-free conversations. Gemini Live integrates with Google apps and Android, enhancing functionality with features like drag-and-drop image support, task management extensions, and upcoming calendar integration. The assistant allows users to manage tasks and interact with content across various apps, including YouTube Music and Gmail. Additionally, Project Astra, an advanced conversational tool, is nearing its release and will be integrated into Gemini Live.