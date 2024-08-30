Gmail Q&A with Gemini Rolls Out on Android: AI Assistant Now Available

Why Trust Techopedia
gmail-qa-with-gemini-rolls-out-on-android-ai-assistant-now-available
Key Takeaways

  • Gmail Q&A with Gemini is rolling out to Android devices starting August 29.
  • It’s also coming soon to iOS, but there is no date specified.
  • It is available for eligible Google Workspace customers.

Gmail Q&A with Gemini became available on Android devices. It offers functionality similar to the Gemini feature on Gmail’s side panel on the web.

That means you can ask it questions about your inbox, and it will help you find answers. For example, it can summarize email threads and suggest appropriate responses. 

It can also search your inbox for specific information, such as a PO number or employee details, making it much easier to find the one you need after reading hundreds of emails.

Gmail Q&A Is an AI Assistant For Your Email

You can ask questions about details contained in an email, such as, “When is the marketing meeting scheduled for?” The system will find the meeting invite email and extract the date and time to respond.

You can also ask Gmail Q&A to show you unread messages or messages from a specific sender.

Gmail Q&A with Gemini landed in the Gmail side panel on the web in June, and the Android rollout begins today and will continue over the next 15 days. There’s no set date for the feature’s arrival on iOS, but Google says it’s “coming soon.”

It’s available for Google Workspace customers with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium and Google One AI Premium subscribers.

End users can access Gemini in the Gmail app on their Android devices by tapping the black Gemini star at the top right of the app. It can also be opened from a “summarize this email” chip.

Administrators must ensure that individual users have smart features and personalization turned on to use this new feature.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain & AI Change the Shape of Government in 2024

Anndy Lian2 hours
dummy_img
Gaming

15+ Best City Building Games in 2024: Experience the Greats

Kegan Mooney19 hours
dummy_img
Gaming

Epic Games Store Free Games for August 2024: Don’t Miss Out

Jesse Lennox4 hoursGames Writer
dummy_img
Interview

‘No-one Can Keep Up With 200 Critical Vulnerabilities a Week’

Franklin Okeke20 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Wearables

Smart Tag 2 vs AirTag: Which Is Better?

Neil C. Hughes21 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Top 10 Crypto Companies to Work For in 2024, With Salaries

Mensholong Lepcha22 hoursCrypto Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN