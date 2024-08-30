Gmail Q&A with Gemini Rolls Out on Android: AI Assistant Now Available

Gmail Q&A with Gemini became available on Android devices. It offers functionality similar to the Gemini feature on Gmail’s side panel on the web.
That means you can ask it questions about your inbox, and it will help you find answers. For example, it can summarize email threads and suggest appropriate responses.
It can also search your inbox for specific information, such as a PO number or employee details, making it much easier to find the one you need after reading hundreds of emails.
Gmail Q&A Is an AI Assistant For Your Email
You can ask questions about details contained in an email, such as, “When is the marketing meeting scheduled for?” The system will find the meeting invite email and extract the date and time to respond.
You can also ask Gmail Q&A to show you unread messages or messages from a specific sender.
Gmail Q&A with Gemini landed in the Gmail side panel on the web in June, and the Android rollout begins today and will continue over the next 15 days. There’s no set date for the feature’s arrival on iOS, but Google says it’s “coming soon.”
It’s available for Google Workspace customers with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium and Google One AI Premium subscribers.
End users can access Gemini in the Gmail app on their Android devices by tapping the black Gemini star at the top right of the app. It can also be opened from a “summarize this email” chip.
Administrators must ensure that individual users have smart features and personalization turned on to use this new feature.