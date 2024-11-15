GM’s Cruise Will Pay $500k Fine Over False Robotaxi Crash Report

Cruise, General Motors’ self-driving car division, will pay an additional $500,000 fine for submitting a false report about an October 2023 accident where a robotaxi injured a pedestrian.
The fine is part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice, TechCrunch reports. That agreement also demands that Cruise cooperate with investigators, enact a safety compliance program, and submit annual progress reports to the US Attorney’s Office.
Cruise is accused of deliberately omitting important details about the accident, which took place in San Francisco. While the robotaxi only hit the woman after she was flung into its path by another car, Cruise left out the fact that the taxi dragged her about 20 feet as it pulled over.
Repercussions from the accident have already affected Cruise’s business. While the company has resolved a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation that resulted in a $1.5 million fine, that body is still looking into how Cruise vehicles react to pedestrians, and the company temporarily lost its commercial operation permits in California. In June, the firm agreed to pay $112,500 to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to avoid more legal action.
For a time, Cruise chose to ground its vehicle fleet nationwide. The company was also hit with massive layoffs instituted by GM, and key leaders like CEO Kyle Vogt were forced out.
Problems have persisted, including the recall of almost 1,200 vehicles in August 2024 to deal with sudden braking. But Cruise recently relaunched supervised taxis in Dallas, Phoenix, and California’s Bay Area. In 2025, Uber riders can hail Cruise robotaxis in supported areas.
Despite safety concerns, the race to dominate robotaxis is only intensifying. Cruise’s rivals include Alphabet’s Waymo and Amazon’s Zoox, and by 2027, Tesla expects to have its Cybercab on the road — assuming development goes smoothly.