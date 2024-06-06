Languagesx
Google Buys Cameyo to Bring Virtual Windows Apps to ChromeOS

Key Takeaways

  • Google has acquired Cameyo for an undisclosed figure.
  • The company develops virtualization tools for running Windows apps on ChromeOS devices.
  • This could make it easier to access Windows apps on Chromebooks.

Google has bought app virtualization company Cameyo for an undisclosed sum, which could make it easier to use Windows apps on ChromeOS devices.

In a blog post on the acquisition, Cameyo CEO Miller and Google product lead Naveen Viswanatha said the union was “empowering businesses to modernize their IT infrastructure” without abandoning their existing investments.

Cameyo, founded in January 2018 by CEO Andrew Miller and CTO Eyal Dotan, “virtualizes” apps that are then served from either a public or private cloud, hybrid cloud environment, or on-premises data center. This means Windows apps can be virtualized to run on non-Windows machines, such as Chromebooks.

Until now, anyone wanting to use Windows apps on devices running ChromeOS, such as Chromebooks, has faced the hassle of using web apps lacking the functionality of full apps, or complex installations in a Linux environment. 

It’s the logical next step for Google after its 2023 push to encourage businesses to use ChromeOS resulted in strong demand for Chromebooks in the education sector. Cameyo’s tech could allow organizations looking to leave Windows behind to do so, while those who want to use both Windows and ChromeOS should find it easier thanks to this acquisition.

This isn’t Google’s first dance with Cameyo. The two organizations partnered last year to launch a seamless virtual application delivery (VAD) experience that integrated with ChromeOS to deliver virtual apps as progressive web apps. The development encouraged businesses to move away from legacy apps, enabling easier and more secure access to data and files in virtual apps.

