Google Claims it Fixed Gemini’s AI Image Generation of People

Why Trust Techopedia
Google Claims it Fixed Gemini's AI Image Generation of People
Key Takeaways

  • Google's Gemini will once again generate images of people in the days ahead.
  • The company claims to have addressed problems that led to controversial images.
  • Google stands in stark contrast to xAI in its approach.

Google is restoring Gemini’s ability to generate pictures of people as it expands its Imagen 3 image generator to apps and all languages.

The company is rolling out person image generation over the course of the “coming days.” Early access will come to English-language Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users. More users and languages are coming in the near future.

Google said it had addressed the problems by making “technical improvements,” using better evaluation data sets, establishing clear “product principles,” and conducting red teaming exercises that attempted to break the AI model.

Imagen 3 under Gemini won’t produce realistic, identifiable images of people, the company said. It also won’t allow pictures of minors or “excessively gory, violent, or sexual” content. Google cautioned that images wouldn’t be flawless, but that it would also listen to feedback.

The new generative AI system is billed as higher quality overall than its Imagen 2 predecessor. You can create images in specific art styles, and the resulting pictures are closer to what you wrote in your prompt. It supposedly runs “favorably” versus other image generators, according to Product Manager Dave Citron.

Google pulled Gemini’s ability to generate people in February after users produced historically inaccurate images, such as people of color as German WWII soldiers. CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly told staff the results were “unacceptable,” and Senior VP Prabhakar Raghavan said that the model didn’t account for situations where diversity isn’t realistic.

It’s too soon to say if Google has completely resolved the issues with Imagen. Many of the issues found in generative AI models have only crept up as larger audiences got to try them and find weaknesses.

The approach nonetheless contrasts sharply with xAI’s Grok. The Elon Musk-backed generator has relatively few guardrails and lets people create deepfakes that could be used to mislead others. Google is determined to have a safe approach to creating people, in part because major features like the Pixel 9’s Pixel Studio revolve around Gemini.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Stocks

С3.ai Stock Price Prediction: Is AI a Good Buy in 2025 & Beyond?

Rob Griffin2 hours
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Exclusive: IBM Explains New ‘TinyTimeMixer’ AI

Ray Fernandez4 hours
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

Renewable Energy in Numbers: Are We on Track For 2050?

Maria Webb5 hoursTech Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

15+ Best Xbox Series X Games to Play in 2024: The Latest & Greatest

Antony Terence7 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Cyber Threats

How the FBI Extradited Sextortionists Linked to U.S. Death

Ray Fernandez8 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Phones

How to Get Rid of Smartphone Addiction & Resist Doomscrolling

Neil C. Hughes9 hoursSenior Technology Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN