Google Could Move Chrome OS Onto Android To Take on Apple

Key Takeaways

  • Google is reportedly working on a multi-year project to migrate Chrome OS entirely onto the Android platform.
  • The unified Android OS would gain desktop-centric features like improved windowing, keyboard/mouse support, and external display functionality.
  • Combining Android and Chrome OS could allow Google to better compete with Apple's iPad in the premium tablet market.

Google reportedly has a massive multi-year project underway to essentially turn Chrome OS into a supercharged version of Android.

The scoop comes courtesy of unnamed sources who spoke exclusively to Android Authority. If successful, this unified operating system could finally dethrone the iPad’s dominance in premium tablets.

Currently, Google develops and maintains two separate operating systems – Android for a slew of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets, and Chrome OS for laptops (also called Chromebooks).

However, that may change if Google follows through on its reported plans. Rather than creating an entirely new platform by merging Android and Chrome OS, the company purportedly intends to migrate Chrome OS fully onto the Android base. So future Chromebooks could ship with Android under the hood, supplemented by Chrome OS fundamentals like the Chrome browser.

Evidence of this transition has been piling up over this year. Last June, Google announced Chrome OS would start “embracing portions of the Android stack” including the Linux kernel. We’ve also since seen new Android features like a Terminal to enable Linux app support added.

But that’s just the start. Sources revealed that Google is working on several additional Android enhancements specifically to improve the laptop experience. Android Authority says that these include desktop windowing upgrades in Android 15, with keyboard/mouse upgrades, external display support, virtual desktops, and more to follow.

The changes could collectively make Android just as productive as Chrome OS.

The potential upsides are hugely compelling for Google. A unified OS means double the users and revenue opportunities for Android developers, breeding an app ecosystem that could legitimately rival iPadOS.

Moreover, while Apple has been reluctant to make the iPad a proper laptop replacement out of caution for its Mac sales, Google sees an opening to optimize Android for serious mobile productivity where Apple won’t.

This isn’t the first effort by Google to unify its laptop and mobile operating systems. Rumors from back in 2018 suggested that the company was planning to ship “Fuchsia” – an operating system it was developing from scratch – on phones, PCs, and smart home devices. Sadly, that doesn’t seem to be materializing anytime soon, so Google is evidently shifting its efforts to this new project instead.

