Google Essentials App Helps You Ditch Microsoft Services on a New Windows PC

Key Takeaways

  • Google has introduced Google Essentials, a new app that will be preloaded on a range of Windows devices.
  • The app will make it easier for users to install Google services such as Play Games and Messages.
  • The app will expand across more laptops and desktops in the coming months.

The new Google Essentials app will make it easier for Windows PC users to skip Microsoft services in favor of the Google alternatives.

The app will first be available across a select range of HP Windows consumer and gaming brands before rolling out to more devices in the coming months. Initially this will include HP Spectre, Envy, OMEN, Pavilion, Victus, and HP Brand devices. It will soon be featured on OmniBook brands, too.

Google Essentials can be opened from the Start menu, and you can switch between your PC and Android device. Thousands of mobile and PC games in the Google Play Store are available through the app, and you can sign into your Google Play Games account to sync your progress and rewards across all your devices.

Google Essentials Includes Phone and Productivity Shortcuts 

The Google Essentials app will make it easier to dive into other Google services on your Windows PC too, such as Google Messages and Photos. It will also include shortcuts to Docs, Calendar, and Drive, with a two-month free trial of Google One 100GB cloud storage for eligible Google One subscribers.

For those who want to stick with Microsoft services, Google Essentials can easily be uninstalled. However, for anyone who wants an easier way to use Google services on their laptop or phone, there’s now the option to skip the Microsoft Store with this pre-loaded app.

