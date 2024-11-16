Google’s Gemini chatbot is back in the news for all the wrong reasons, having called a student a burden to society in a recent exchange.
A disturbing incident involving Google’s AI chatbot Gemini has raised new concerns about AI safety. The chatbot reportedly told a graduate student to “Please die” during what began as a routine academic discussion.
29-year-old Michigan student Vidhay Reddy told CBS News that the chatbot churned hostile during a back-and-forth conversation.
Reddy had questioned Google’s LLM about challenges and possible solutions for aging adults when the chatbot labeled Reddy as a “burden on society” and a “stain on the universe,” among other things, before telling the student to “Please die. Please.”
The student was with their sister (Sumedha) when the incident happened, describing it as a traumatizing experience.
“I wanted to throw all of my devices out the window. I hadn’t felt panic like that in a long time to be honest,” Sumedha explained.
Google launched Gemini in 2023 as a successor to its previous AI initiatives (Bard and LaMDA) and a challenger to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The most advanced version of Gemini is the 1.5 Pro, which has a significantly larger context window.
In their defense, Google said LLMs such as Gemini are built with safety filters, but they often can “respond with nonsensical responses.” Despite this counter, the tech giant said it had taken action to prevent a recurrence. Last Spring, Google also removed dangerous responses from its chatbot, including a suggestion to “eat at least one small rock per day” for much-needed vitamins.
Ongoing Concerns
The incident highlights ongoing concerns about AI safety, particularly regarding young adults and children. A recent tragic case involved a teenager who committed suicide after developing an emotional attachment to an AI personality on the Character.ai app.
The event has renewed attention to AI safety rules such as California’s ill-fated Senate Bill 1047 (SB 1047), which would have held AI developers liable for harmful or threatening messages generated by their systems.
Major tech CEOs like Elon Musk and safety advocates argued that such legislation is necessary as AI chatbots continue to demonstrate potential safety risks despite existing safeguards. The SB 1047 was vetoed by California Governor Gavin Newsom in September, saying the bill would stifle innovation and force major developers out of the state.