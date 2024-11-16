Google Gemini Tells Student Seeking Help to ‘Please Die’

Why Trust Techopedia
Key takeaways

  • Google's Gemini issued death threats, highlighting the concerns of safety experts.
  • AI safeguards prove insufficient, as chatbots generate misleading and harmful content.
  • Lack of legal accountability leaves users helpless when interactions with AI become threatening.

Google’s Gemini chatbot is back in the news for all the wrong reasons, having called a student a burden to society in a recent exchange.

A disturbing incident involving Google’s AI chatbot Gemini has raised new concerns about AI safety. The chatbot reportedly told a graduate student to “Please die” during what began as a routine academic discussion.

29-year-old Michigan student Vidhay Reddy told CBS News that the chatbot churned hostile during a back-and-forth conversation.

Reddy had questioned Google’s LLM about challenges and possible solutions for aging adults when the chatbot labeled Reddy as a “burden on society” and a “stain on the universe,” among other things, before telling the student to “Please die. Please.”

The student was with their sister (Sumedha) when the incident happened, describing it as a traumatizing experience.

“I wanted to throw all of my devices out the window. I hadn’t felt panic like that in a long time to be honest,” Sumedha explained.

Google launched Gemini in 2023 as a successor to its previous AI initiatives (Bard and LaMDA) and a challenger to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The most advanced version of Gemini is the 1.5 Pro, which has a significantly larger context window.

In their defense, Google said LLMs such as Gemini are built with safety filters, but they often can “respond with nonsensical responses.” Despite this counter, the tech giant said it had taken action to prevent a recurrence. Last Spring, Google also removed dangerous responses from its chatbot, including a suggestion to “eat at least one small rock per day” for much-needed vitamins.

Ongoing Concerns

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about AI safety, particularly regarding young adults and children. A recent tragic case involved a teenager who committed suicide after developing an emotional attachment to an AI personality on the Character.ai app.

The event has renewed attention to AI safety rules such as California’s ill-fated Senate Bill 1047 (SB 1047), which would have held AI developers liable for harmful or threatening messages generated by their systems.

Major tech CEOs like Elon Musk and safety advocates argued that such legislation is necessary as AI chatbots continue to demonstrate potential safety risks despite existing safeguards. The SB 1047 was vetoed by California Governor Gavin Newsom in September, saying the bill would stifle innovation and force major developers out of the state.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. Meta Collaborates With Hollywood’s Blumhouse for AI Movie Generation
  3. Fortnite Chapter 6: Expected Release Date, Skins & Leaks
  4. Adobe Unveils AI Tool to Rotate 2D Art Like 3D Objects
  5. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  6. Xbox Series X Brooklin: Everything We Know About the New Xbox
  7. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  8. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  9. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  10. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter5 hours
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland1 dayAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

9 Ways to Profit in Web3 in 2024: Investing, Gaming, dApps & More

Nicole Willing2 daysTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Black Friday

10 Things To Do on Black Friday Other Than Shop

Anurag Singh2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

AI Song Cover Craze: How Much Does It Cost Music Artists?

Maria Webb2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Stocks

Sundar Pichai’s Net Worth: How Much Does Google CEO Make in 2024?

Fitri Wulandari2 daysFinancial Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

5 Ways AI is Tackling the Loneliness Epidemic

Stuart Hughes3 daysTechnology Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN