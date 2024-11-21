Google has reportedly canceled the Pixel Tablet 2.

Google has canceled the Pixel Tablet 2 over concerns about poor sales, according to a source.
A contact speaking to Android Authority claims the next-generation model has been dropped as there are worries Google might “lose money” on the project, nicknamed Kiyomi.
We’ve asked Google for comment and will let you know if the company has a statement.
The Pixel Tablet 2 is reportedly a large-screen counterpart to the Pixel 9 series. If released in 2025 as reportedly planned, it would use the same Tensor G4 chip and ship in both 5G and Wi-Fi versions. There might even be a keyboard-and-trackpad accessory to provide an answer to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.
The purported insider hasn’t ruled out a rumored 2027 version that would ship with the Tensor G6.
The current Pixel Tablet represented Google’s return to tablets following 2018’s ill-fated, Chrome OS-based Pixel Slate. When it launched in June 2023, it was pitched as a hybrid device that could turn into a smart home display using the bundled speaker dock. It also represented a rare chance to get a “pure” Android tablet for those who didn’t want the heavy customization of alternatives like Samsung’s Galaxy Tab line.
However, that dock also pushed the starting price to $499 and made it a harder sell versus the 10th-generation iPad, the regular Galaxy Tab S9, and other similarly-sized options. The slightly old Tensor G2 chip also didn’t help. Google eventually offered the Pixel Tablet without the dock for $399.
It won’t be surprising if Google has canceled the Pixel Tablet 2. The tablet market is heavily entrenched, with few cracking into the top spots. IDC estimates that Apple still dominates with 31.7% of worldwide shipments in Q3 2024, while Samsung (17.9%) and Amazon (11.6%) are the only others with double-digit share.
Google has made big strides in phone sales thanks to the Pixel 9, but that won’t necessarily translate to success for future Pixel Tablets.
If the report is accurate, you could have fewer choices for major-brand Android tablets going forward. With that said, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold may be appealing if you’re willing to consolidate around one premium device — it’s effectively the combination of a smartphone and eight-inch tablet.