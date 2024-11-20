Google Keep Could Soon Turn Your Drawings Into AI Generated Sketches

Key Takeaways

  • Google is experimenting with AI features in Google Keep.
  • “Help me draw” is a WIP feature that can turn sketches into AI art.
  • Besides scribbles as input, the feature also accepts text for prompts.

Google wants to assist you with drawings with its upcoming AI-driven sketch-to-art converter in Google Keep.

Google Keep, the default notes app in Android, could be getting the ability to generate sketches from rudimentary scribbles. The upcoming feature, spotted as “Help me draw” in Google Keep’s code, will be powered by generative AI models, most likely one of Google’s own Gemini family.

The Help me draw functionality was spotted by Android Authority and is added onto the roster of other work-in-progress generative AI features, including a handwriting to text conversion feature. The feature has yet to be released officially, but folks at Android Authority tinkered with the code and reverse engineered the app to activate it and give us a glimpse of what it may look like.

In essence, the feature is pretty self-explanatory; you draw a basic doodle or sketch on a blank canvas and then use Help me draw to create a more nuanced version of it. Screenshots of the feature suggest it goes a step further than the similar programs that already exist, including Samsung’s Drawing Assist available on Galaxy phones and tablets with stylus support.

Android Authority demonstrates that you can either select a portion instead of the entire doodle to conjure up artwork with AI. Additionally, you should be able to use text prompts to add context and refine your drawings further. Since Google Keep lets you scribble without a stylus, this feature can be useful in generating digital art even without intricate strokes.

The feature is still under testing, and we can’t be sure when it could be released. Meanwhile, the Gemini app on Android is taking support for third-party extensions, which should soon be able to perform tasks such as receiving and sending messages and calls on apps like WhatsApp.

