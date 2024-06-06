Languagesx
English Español Deutsch Français Italiano Nederlands 한국어 Svenska Suomeksi Norsk 日本 عربي

Google Maps to Delete Timeline: How to Save It Before It’s Too Late

Why Trust Techopedia
Google Maps to Delete Timeline: How to Save It Before It's Too Late
Key Takeaways

  • Google Maps is switching Timeline history to on-device only from December.
  • Data will be tied to devices rather than your Google account.
  • You have until December 1 to save location history to your device.

From December 1, 2024, Google Maps will switch Timeline, the feature that keeps track of places you’ve visited and routes you’ve taken, to on-device only to protect your privacy.

We first heard about this in December 2023 when Google announced plans to store Maps Location History on devices rather than in the cloud.

Google also started deleting potentially sensitive locations, such as domestic violence shelters, from its location history. This followed its December Maps update, which prevents law enforcement from accessing location history.

With the latest update, location data backed up to the cloud and tied to your Google account will be linked to your devices instead. December 1 will mark the end of Your Timeline on the web, though the feature will still be available in Google Maps on Android and iOS as usual.

How to Keep Your Timeline on Google Maps

If you don’t enable Timeline settings by December 1, the past 90 days of your location history will be moved to the next device you use to sign into Google. Any data older than this will be deleted.

To enable Timeline settings before the update rolls out, do the following:

  • Open Google Maps on your device,
  • Select your profile picture at the top right,
  • Choose Your Timeline.
Google Maps Timeline om iPhone

You can set your location data to auto-delete after three, 18, or 36 months or keep it until you delete it manually.

If you need to switch devices, you can auto-backup your Timeline with an encrypted copy of your data uploaded to Google’s servers.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Featured Content

Sudden Crypto Exchange Outflows Signal Looming Supply Shock – Here’s How to Prepare with Kraken

Medb Kiely-Cuddy3 hours
dummy_img
Featured Content

COINDEXER Token Announces Presale: A Transformative Opportunity in DeFi

Michael Graw5 hours
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

Can Small Modular Reactors Add Nuclear to the Renewables Equation?

Mark De Wolf5 hoursTech Writer
dummy_img
Cyber Threats

Cybercriminals Disrupting Elections: Experts Explain A Disturbing Threat to Democracy

Linda Rosencrance11 hoursTechnology journalist
dummy_img
Phones

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. Samsung S24 Ultra: Clash of The Titans

Alex McFarland11 hoursAI Journalist
dummy_img
Featured Content

Bitpanda Financial Results 2023: Revenue and Earnings Surge Delivering Rapid Return to Profitability

Michael Graw1 dayTechnology Expert

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN