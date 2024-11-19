Google May Be Forced to Sell Chrome Amid Antitrust Battle

Key Takeaways

  • The DOJ is pressuring Google to divest its Chrome browser to address its dominance in search.
  • Google's AI projects and Android ecosystem are also under scrutiny by regulators.
  • Proposed remedies include regulating ad data access and restricting exclusive agreements.

The U.S. Department of Justice is gearing up to push Google into selling off its widely-used Chrome browser. 

This step is part of a broader strategy to crack down on the tech giant’s search market monopoly, following a federal judge’s ruling earlier this year that Google had unlawfully cornered the online search market.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that top judges at the Justice Department have settled on asking Judge Amit Mehta, who handed down the initial verdict, to compel Alphabet Inc.’s Google to part ways with Chrome.

The browser is widely seen as a crucial gateway for users tapping into Google’s search engine, cementing the company’s stronghold on the search landscape.

Antitrust Remedies May Include AI, Android, and Ad Reforms

The DOJ isn’t stopping at Chrome, though. They’re reportedly setting their sights on Google’s AI ventures and the Android operating system.

While officials have backed off from calling for a complete Android sell-off, they’re likely to press for untangling the operating system from other Google offerings like Search and the Google Play app store.

The Justice Department is also said to be mulling over other potential remedies to rein in Google’s market power.

These could include pushing Google to open up more of its advertising data to marketers and giving advertisers a greater say in where their ads pop up. The DOJ might also force Google to license its Search data and results to rival firms.

With the final word on the case expected in August 2025, following a hearing set for April of that year, Google is likely to appeal the ruling.

It will also hope that President-elect Donald Trump will wade into the matter, especially after he expressed skepticism about breaking up the tech giant.

