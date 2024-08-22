Google Meet Now Supports Ultra-Low Latency Streaming for Large Audiences

Key Takeaways

  • Google is rolling out ultra-low latency live streaming support for up to 100,000 viewers.
  • This feature is available for select Google Workspace editions.
  • Rolling out gradually, with the increased viewer limit applied automatically for eligible customers.

Ultra-low latency live streaming now supports up to 100,000 viewers in Google Meet, allowing large organizations to reach a wider audience with improved user experience.

To ensure they receive the ultra-low latency experience, a maximum of 25,000 viewers can connect to a single regional data center simultaneously.

The feature is coming to select Google Workspace editions, including Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Enterprise Essentials Plus. The increased viewer limit will be applied automatically for eligible editions.

Users can enjoy a lag-free viewing experience in Google Meet with up to 720p video resolution per speaker.

Shared content and presentations will be shown in up to 2880 x 1800 resolution with improved automatic camera cuts, ensuring the camera focuses on the most relevant speaker and content.

There are several ways for viewers to engage with content, including Q&A, polls, and emoji reactions.

Ultra-Low Latency Viewing Supports Google Meet Room Hardware

Google Meet’s ultra-low latency viewing experience also supports Google Meet room hardware so that viewers can watch in small or large groups. Here’s how to use this feature:

  1. Invite the room to a view-only calendar event (assuming the host has allowed guests to modify events) 
  2. You should see the live stream as an upcoming event in the room agenda. 
  3. Tap the live stream to join.

It’s likely no coincidence that this announcement from Google comes shortly after news earlier this week that Zoom is unveiling single-use webinars supporting up to one million attendees in the US.

