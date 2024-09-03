Google Pixel 9a Might Stick With an Older Exynos Modem

Key Takeaways

  • The Google Pixel 9a is expected to feature Google’s latest Tensor G4 SoC.
  • The device will reportedly come with the Exynos Modem 5300, not the Exynos Modem 5400.
  • The absence of the Exynos Modem 5400 may limit some important connectivity features on the Pixel 9a.

Google may take a different approach with the Pixel 9a by offering an older Exynos modem alongside the latest Tensor G4 chipset.

The Pixel “A” series has always been the go-to option for those who want flagship features at an affordable price. Google recently released the Pixel 9 series, and now everyone is eagerly awaiting the Pixel 9a. Although we are still months away from its release, leaks about the smartphone have already started to surface.

According to Android Authority, the Pixel 9a will reportedly feature Google’s latest Tensor G4 SoC, but with a slightly different version than what is available in the Pixel 9 series. In the Pixel 9 series, the Tensor G4 SoC uses FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging), but the Pixel 9a might use IPoP (Integrated Package on Package). The main difference between the two is that the latter is thicker, hotter, and cheaper. However, the good news is that you won’t experience a major performance difference between the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 9a due to the packaging difference.

While the use of IPoP might not significantly impact your general usage on the Pixel 9A, the absence of the Exynos Modem 5400 could. One of the major upgrades in the Pixel 9 series is the introduction of the 5400, which theoretically delivers faster download speeds than on any previous Pixel lineup. For comparison, the Exynos Modem 5400 allows for download speeds of up to 14.79Gbps where the Exynos Modem 5300 tops out at 10Gbps.

Additionally, the Exynos Modem 5400 includes features like satellite SOS, compatibility with newer 5G standards, and most importantly, greater efficiency than any other modem found in previous Pixel models. Unfortunately, the Pixel 9a might use the same Exynos Modem 5300 found in the Pixel 8 series.

While the absence of the newer modem may prevent the Pixel 9a from offering faster download speeds and additional features, it could allow Google to price the phone close to the Pixel 8a.

That said, Google has yet to make an official statement on the Pixel 9a’s release date. If it follows its usual release pattern, though, you can expect the Pixel 9a to be released in spring next year.

