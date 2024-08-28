Google Play Finally Lets You Download Multiple Android App Updates at Once

Google Play Finally Lets You Download Multiple Android App Updates at Once
Key Takeaways

The Google Play Store now lets you download updates for multiple Android apps simultaneously.

In April of this year, Google started rolling out the ability to download multiple new apps at once through the Play Store. Now, it has extended this feature to allow users to download updates for multiple installed apps. This isn’t the first time Google has introduced this feature — it was available back in the Android Gingerbread era, but for some reason Google removed it.

This was a much-needed and long-overdue feature. Previously, if you needed to update multiple apps on your Android device, you had to wait until the update for one app was complete before starting the update process for the next. This capability has been available for quite some time on Android’s competitor, iOS. Similar to the App Store on iOS, which allows you to download updates for three apps at once, the Play Store will also allow you to download updates for three apps simultaneously.

Google first tested this feature in April, along with the ability to download multiple apps at once. After being available to some users, it disappeared within a few days. This feature is finally available for everyone. Additionally, Google has updated the limit for the number of new apps you can download at once from the Play Store. The limit was previously two, but it has now been increased to three.

