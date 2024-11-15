google-to-halt-political-ads-in-the-eu-amid-concerns-over-new-transparency-rules

Next year, Google will halt political ads in the EU due to uncertainty over new transparency rules.
The company highlighted challenges with the EU’s new political ad rules, which aim to curb election interference.
Google will stop showing political ads to users in the EU by 2025, citing uncertainties over new transparency rules set for October 2025. 🇪🇺🛑 #Google #PoliticalAds #EURegulation #TechNews #AdTransparency #DigitalPrivacy #EU #AdvertisingRules #PrivacyLaw pic.twitter.com/RN5c1CjA2W
— PUPUWEB Blog (@cheinyeanlim) November 15, 2024
The forthcoming EU Regulation on Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (TTPA) will require political ads to be labeled with targeting, funding, and election details. Ad providers must get user consent and are prohibited from using minors’ data. The rules also ban foreign-sponsored ads in the three months before elections and forbid sponsored political ads on YouTube that fall under the transparency regulations.
In a blog post, the tech giant said it enforces transparency in political advertising, requiring identity verification, clear disclosures, and limiting ad targeting, claiming more transparency than traditional media.
However, Google stated that the TTPA presents operational and legal hurdles due to its wide definition of political ads, inconsistent election data, and delayed technical guidance, expressing concerns about compliance across EU regions during the lawmaking process.
Consequently, Google intends to cease political ads before the rules are enforced in October 2025 and will provide updates next year. The company added, “We know political ads are a valuable resource for voters and candidates, so we regret having to take this step.”
Google also noted that similar regulations previously caused it to stop serving political ads in Canada, France, and Brazil.
In February, Google voiced concerns regarding the suggested regulations, warning that the restrictions might interfere with its recommendation systems and called for greater clarity on the definition of a political ad.