Google Will Make it Easier to Switch to Non-Pixel Android Phones in 2025

Key Takeaways

  • More Android device makers will adopt the Pixel 9’s rapid setup feature in 2025.
  • No companies have been named, but Samsung is a strong candidate.
  • The process is geared towards both iPhone switchers and existing Android users.

Starting in 2025, switching to Android or upgrading from an existing Android device should become a lot faster if you don’t have a Pixel phone.

New phone users can soon perform a rapid initial setup and then download the rest of their data later through the Settings menu or the Android Switch app, Google explains. People may still need their old phone in some cases, but the change should let people use their new hardware right away instead of having to wait for a complete transfer.

So far the rapid setup option has been limited to Pixel 9 owners. Google still hasn’t identified which third-party phone makers will offer support, although one likely candidate is Samsung, given its worldwide sales figures and recent collaborations with Google on features like generative AI.

Google appears to be scaling up efforts to convert iPhone owners and/or keep people in the Android ecosystem. Android Switch is actually a revamped version of Switch to Android, its old phone transfer app, used to export things such as chats, contacts, calendars, and photos. For iPhone owners it even includes some custom guidance, such as telling them to switch off iMessage and switch texts over to SMS/RCS. Apple doesn’t offer iMessage access on Android.

Globally Android enjoys a 72% marketshare, thanks largely to Android being an open-source platform that any phone maker can use. Apple’s iPhone is still dominant in some countries, however. That’s particularly true in the US, where over 50% of smartphone users have one. It’s so popular that Americans will sometimes ostracize “green bubble” Android users in chats, though that may be on the decline following Apple’s adoption of RCS in iOS 18. Android devices already support RCS, which provides iMessage-like upgrades to SMS but doesn’t always include encryption.

